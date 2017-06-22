For Honor Competitive Mode and Duel Tourney Testing Next Week

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Ubisoft announces they will launch a public test next week in For Honor that will introduce ranked play a duel tournaments to the melee combat game. The test period will begin on June 29th and conclude on July 4th, and they offer a Q&A on the plan with game director Damien Kieken. Here's the latest community livestream for the game and here are details on the plan from the UbiBlog:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 June 2017, 22:56.
Chatbear Announcements.