For Honor Competitive Mode and Duel Tourney Testing Next Week

For Honor was designed from the ground up to encourage competitive play, and now the development team wants to raise the game’s competitive bar with the introduction of ranked play through a public test for Duel Tournaments. For Honor’s Duel Tournament feature is a structured tournament system where warriors will battle it out not just for bragging rights, but also for glory in a new ranking system. All players start in a qualifier stage, where they will have to participate in 20 matches before being ranked into one of five tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond – the highest rank) based on their performance. These tiers are then divided into five groups, ensuring that battles are fought between warriors of similar skill. Because this is a public test of the Duel Tournament feature, progress and rewards will not be saved after the test period concludes on July 4.



This is just the beginning of ranked For Honor play, as the team will release the full feature in a future update for all platforms. The For Honor Team also has some upcoming competitive opportunities for those looking to prove themselves on the battlefield before the ranked feature launches. Stay tuned on the Blog for more information on that soon.