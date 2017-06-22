 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

For Honor Competitive Mode and Duel Tourney Testing Next Week

[Jun 22, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Ubisoft announces they will launch a public test next week in For Honor that will introduce ranked play a duel tournaments to the melee combat game. The test period will begin on June 29th and conclude on July 4th, and they offer a Q&A on the plan with game director Damien Kieken. Here's the latest community livestream for the game and here are details on the plan from the UbiBlog:

For Honor was designed from the ground up to encourage competitive play, and now the development team wants to raise the game’s competitive bar with the introduction of ranked play through a public test for Duel Tournaments. For Honor’s Duel Tournament feature is a structured tournament system where warriors will battle it out not just for bragging rights, but also for glory in a new ranking system. All players start in a qualifier stage, where they will have to participate in 20 matches before being ranked into one of five tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond – the highest rank) based on their performance. These tiers are then divided into five groups, ensuring that battles are fought between warriors of similar skill. Because this is a public test of the Duel Tournament feature, progress and rewards will not be saved after the test period concludes on July 4.

This is just the beginning of ranked For Honor play, as the team will release the full feature in a future update for all platforms. The For Honor Team also has some upcoming competitive opportunities for those looking to prove themselves on the battlefield before the ranked feature launches. Stay tuned on the Blog for more information on that soon.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Get Killing Floor Free
Bohemia Interactive Releases Free Game and Free Arma 3 DLC
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Video
Ensign Watson Joins Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Overwatch Highlight Improvements
For Honor Competitive Mode and Duel Tourney Testing Next Week
Linux Cossacks 3
de Blob 2 Released
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Steam Summer Sale Launches
Gigantic Next Month
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard "Couch Co-op" Added 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.