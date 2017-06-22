 
Linux Cossacks 3

[Jun 22, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This announcement reveals that the Linux edition of Cossacks 3 is now available. They refer to this elsewhere as an open beta, but the post says it is "officially available." This is also official enough that the store page has the SteamOS logo and word that cross platform play with the Windows edition is already live. Here's word:

We congratulate all Linux owners - a miracle has come to pass!
From today "Cossacks 3" is officially available for two platforms - Linux & Windows.

Everybody who has Linux-version of the game, without time limitations, gets Early Bird bonus, which contains:

  • Additional mini campaign for single player.
  • 2 unique mercenary units that could be hired from the every nation’s Diplomatic Centre.
  • A special Early Bird Badge visible in multiplayer shell.

We are deeply sorry for delays on its release, as we hadn`t foreseen all the difficulties which occured during porting process on other OS. But we sincerely hope you will get enjoy playing our game and this will reward your patience.

If you already have the game in your library - just click Play (reload Steam if it's needed), otherwise, you can buy it in Steam:

