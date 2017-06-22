de Blob 2 Released

Celebrate! Summer is here and de Blob 2 makes it's debut on PC, the game is out now on Steam and other ESD-platforms. The new release offers not only the most colorful game ever made but also some new features, added to the remastered version:

Upscaled videos

Added FXAA Anti Aliasing

Added resolution and graphic quality options

Keyboard & mouse and Gamepad (Xbox/PlayStation™) support and UI adaptation, also added remap feature

Unofficial Wiimote support