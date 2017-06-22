 
de Blob 2 Released

[Jun 22, 2017, 8:29 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Windows edition of de Blob 2 is now available, offering a sequel less than two months after the first installment in this action/adventure series. You can find this on GOG.com, Steam, and other digital distributors. Here's a release trailer, and here's word:

Celebrate! Summer is here and de Blob 2 makes it's debut on PC, the game is out now on Steam and other ESD-platforms. The new release offers not only the most colorful game ever made but also some new features, added to the remastered version:

  • Upscaled videos
  • Added FXAA Anti Aliasing
  • Added resolution and graphic quality options
  • Keyboard & mouse and Gamepad (Xbox/PlayStation™) support and UI adaptation, also added remap feature
  • Unofficial Wiimote support

