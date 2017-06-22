Gigantic Next Month

Perfect World Entertainment offers the big, huge news that Gigantic
is
going to launch out of early access on July 20th. This will expand the game's
reach to Windows 7 and 8, and the open beta is now also available to those
versions of Windows
through Arc Games
. The game is free-to-play, but they are also selling
Founder's packs with access to 18 heroes, saying this is a $175 value, which
some might see as a bargain, while others might consider it an indictment of
free-to-play economics. They offer a new
Open Beta
Launch Trailer
, even though the open beta began
in December
. Since few games admit to being
MOBAs, here's word on what they call their strategic hero shooter:
Today
Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of free-to-play online
games, and Motiga, Inc. announced Gigantic launches on Arc, Steam, Xbox One and
Windows 10 on July 20. The free-to-play strategic hero shooter has also expanded
the final month of Open Beta to the Arc platform today with new features,
allowing even more PC players across the world to battle alongside massive
Guardians. Gigantic is also currently available on Xbox One and Windows 10.
Check out the Gigantic Open Beta Celebration Trailer:
https://youtu.be/JbBLgg009WY
Gigantic’s Open Beta received a sizable update today, introducing bot matches, a
revamped tutorial, voice chat and new front-end UI. To celebrate the last month
of Open Beta, Gigantic is offering a login and play bonus to all players.
Starting today, Arc players who log in to the game and play one match will
receive an Arc Lightning skin for Tripp, while Xbox One and Windows 10 who do
the same can get the Excelsior skin for Tyto the Swift.
Players looking to unlock even more for their Gigantic experience can also
purchase the Founder’s Pack, now discounted to $29.99 (down from $39.99), to
gain access to all 18 current heroes, two upcoming heroes and additional unique
rewards. Valued at over $175, the Founder’s Pack offers a substantial savings to
players looking to establish themselves right away and is currently available on
Arc, Xbox One and Windows 10, and disappears forever on July 20.
Gigantic is a free-to-play strategic hero shooter developed by Motiga.
Gorgeously rendered, lighthearted and charming, Gigantic is for all types of
gamers, pitting teams of five heroes and their massive Guardians against each
other in epic battles across a variety of maps. The game combines explosive
combat with fast-paced teamwork, strategy and skill, as players must work
together and fight relentlessly to defeat the opposing Guardian with spells,
guns and swords.
For more information about Gigantic and the Founder’s Pack, please visit the
official website: www.GoGigantic.com.