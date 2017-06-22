 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Gigantic Next Month

[Jun 22, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 1 Comment

Perfect World Entertainment offers the big, huge news that Gigantic is going to launch out of early access on July 20th. This will expand the game's reach to Windows 7 and 8, and the open beta is now also available to those versions of Windows through Arc Games. The game is free-to-play, but they are also selling Founder's packs with access to 18 heroes, saying this is a $175 value, which some might see as a bargain, while others might consider it an indictment of free-to-play economics. They offer a new Open Beta Launch Trailer, even though the open beta began in December. Since few games admit to being MOBAs, here's word on what they call their strategic hero shooter:

Today Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of free-to-play online games, and Motiga, Inc. announced Gigantic launches on Arc, Steam, Xbox One and Windows 10 on July 20. The free-to-play strategic hero shooter has also expanded the final month of Open Beta to the Arc platform today with new features, allowing even more PC players across the world to battle alongside massive Guardians. Gigantic is also currently available on Xbox One and Windows 10.

Check out the Gigantic Open Beta Celebration Trailer: https://youtu.be/JbBLgg009WY

Gigantic’s Open Beta received a sizable update today, introducing bot matches, a revamped tutorial, voice chat and new front-end UI. To celebrate the last month of Open Beta, Gigantic is offering a login and play bonus to all players. Starting today, Arc players who log in to the game and play one match will receive an Arc Lightning skin for Tripp, while Xbox One and Windows 10 who do the same can get the Excelsior skin for Tyto the Swift.

Players looking to unlock even more for their Gigantic experience can also purchase the Founder’s Pack, now discounted to $29.99 (down from $39.99), to gain access to all 18 current heroes, two upcoming heroes and additional unique rewards. Valued at over $175, the Founder’s Pack offers a substantial savings to players looking to establish themselves right away and is currently available on Arc, Xbox One and Windows 10, and disappears forever on July 20.

Gigantic is a free-to-play strategic hero shooter developed by Motiga. Gorgeously rendered, lighthearted and charming, Gigantic is for all types of gamers, pitting teams of five heroes and their massive Guardians against each other in epic battles across a variety of maps. The game combines explosive combat with fast-paced teamwork, strategy and skill, as players must work together and fight relentlessly to defeat the opposing Guardian with spells, guns and swords.

For more information about Gigantic and the Founder’s Pack, please visit the official website: www.GoGigantic.com.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Summer Sale Launches
Gigantic Next Month
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard "Couch Co-op" Added
No Recoil for Destiny 2 Guns on PC?
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III on Mac App Store
It Came from E3 2017, Part 18
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Zenimax and Oculus Back in Court
Master X Master Launches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.