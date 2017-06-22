Vikings – Wolves of Midgard "Couch Co-op" Added

A new "couch co-op" mode is now available in Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
,
allowing two players to play the action/RPG on the same PC or PlayStation 4,
with the patch to add this to Xbox One to follow. A post on the
Kalypso Media
forums
outlines all the changes in the game's latest update:
Since
the launch of Vikings – Wolves of Midgard, countless foes have been slain in the
name of the old gods as players have made their way through the campaign in
singleplayer and online-multiplayer modes. However, after listening carefully to
fan feedback and working tirelessly behind-the-scenes, Kalypso Media and
developer Games Farm are thrilled to announce the addition of ‘couch’ co-op
multiplayer to its brutal action RPG as part of a major free update, available
now on PlayStation®4 and Windows PC, with Xbox One to follow soon. Now two
players can join forces on one console or PC to fight their way through hordes
of vicious frost giants and rival clans.
In addition to couch co-op, significant changes have also been made to New Game+
mode, enabling players to carry over their items while increasing the difficulty
with subsequent playthroughs of the main campaign, among other changes and
improvements. Another much-requested new feature is the ‘stash’, a new addition
to the village hub that gives players the ability to share items between all
their different characters. In addition, players may now share items with fellow
players during multiplayer games.
Other changes include improvements to the Trials of the Gods, new effects for
legendary items, changes to talismans, adjustments to several boss fights and
improvements to sounds, voiceovers, stability, UI, performance and localization.
Please see the Kalypso Media Forums for the full changelog.
Kalypso Media and Games Farm are also pleased to confirm ongoing support for
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard as they continue to work to add further minor
enhancements requested by players.