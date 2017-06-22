 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard "Couch Co-op" Added

[Jun 22, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new "couch co-op" mode is now available in Vikings – Wolves of Midgard, allowing two players to play the action/RPG on the same PC or PlayStation 4, with the patch to add this to Xbox One to follow. A post on the Kalypso Media forums outlines all the changes in the game's latest update:

Since the launch of Vikings – Wolves of Midgard, countless foes have been slain in the name of the old gods as players have made their way through the campaign in singleplayer and online-multiplayer modes. However, after listening carefully to fan feedback and working tirelessly behind-the-scenes, Kalypso Media and developer Games Farm are thrilled to announce the addition of ‘couch’ co-op multiplayer to its brutal action RPG as part of a major free update, available now on PlayStation®4 and Windows PC, with Xbox One to follow soon. Now two players can join forces on one console or PC to fight their way through hordes of vicious frost giants and rival clans.

In addition to couch co-op, significant changes have also been made to New Game+ mode, enabling players to carry over their items while increasing the difficulty with subsequent playthroughs of the main campaign, among other changes and improvements. Another much-requested new feature is the ‘stash’, a new addition to the village hub that gives players the ability to share items between all their different characters. In addition, players may now share items with fellow players during multiplayer games.

Other changes include improvements to the Trials of the Gods, new effects for legendary items, changes to talismans, adjustments to several boss fights and improvements to sounds, voiceovers, stability, UI, performance and localization. Please see the Kalypso Media Forums for the full changelog.

Kalypso Media and Games Farm are also pleased to confirm ongoing support for Vikings – Wolves of Midgard as they continue to work to add further minor enhancements requested by players.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Summer Sale Launches
Gigantic Next Month
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard "Couch Co-op" Added
No Recoil for Destiny 2 Guns on PC?
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III on Mac App Store
It Came from E3 2017, Part 18
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Zenimax and Oculus Back in Court
Master X Master Launches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.