No Recoil for Destiny 2 Guns on PC?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Those skeptical about the PC inexperience of Bungie and their PC porting partner Vicarious Visions in developing Destiny 2 won't be comforted by this post on finder.com.au (thanks PCGamesN). This reveals that the guns in the PC edition of Destiny 2 will not have the recoil found in the console versions of the shooter sequel. They quote lead designer, Mark "No Coke Jokes Please" Noseworthy on the topic, who later qualifies his statement, saying "I think that's accurate." Concluding with the odd abrupt ending from the post, here's his comment on recoil:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 June 2017, 15:24.
Chatbear Announcements.