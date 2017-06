No Recoil for Destiny 2 Guns on PC?

Yeah, weíve thought about that quite a bit. Ultimately, we have one design for the game. And so, if youíre playing the Raid on PC or youíre playing it on PlayStation [4], itís the same Raid. Itís the same experience. And weíre going to try and keep them as similar as possible, because hopefully we want this to be the best experience. We may look in a few places where weapons need to be handled differently, and weíll treat them slightly differently.



For instance, thereís no recoil on guns on PC because recoil on the controller feels really good. ĎIím firing, Iím firing, Iím firing, oh, Iím losing control of my gun a little bit.í That feels great, especially with magnetism and all the magic in the controller that makes you feel it. With a mouse and keyboard, you donít want the mouse moving without you moving it, so recoil doesnít feel good, so there is no recoil on PC.



There are a couple of key ways weíre going to try and change it, make it so it feels native to that platform, because we want people to feel like Destiny 2 is built for PC. We want them t