 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

No Recoil for Destiny 2 Guns on PC?

[Jun 22, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - 22 Comments

Those skeptical about the PC inexperience of Bungie and their PC porting partner Vicarious Visions in developing Destiny 2 won't be comforted by this post on finder.com.au (thanks PCGamesN). This reveals that the guns in the PC edition of Destiny 2 will not have the recoil found in the console versions of the shooter sequel. They quote lead designer, Mark "No Coke Jokes Please" Noseworthy on the topic, who later qualifies his statement, saying "I think that's accurate." Concluding with the odd abrupt ending from the post, here's his comment on recoil:

Yeah, we’ve thought about that quite a bit. Ultimately, we have one design for the game. And so, if you’re playing the Raid on PC or you’re playing it on PlayStation [4], it’s the same Raid. It’s the same experience. And we’re going to try and keep them as similar as possible, because hopefully we want this to be the best experience. We may look in a few places where weapons need to be handled differently, and we’ll treat them slightly differently.

For instance, there’s no recoil on guns on PC because recoil on the controller feels really good. ‘I’m firing, I’m firing, I’m firing, oh, I’m losing control of my gun a little bit.’ That feels great, especially with magnetism and all the magic in the controller that makes you feel it. With a mouse and keyboard, you don’t want the mouse moving without you moving it, so recoil doesn’t feel good, so there is no recoil on PC.

There are a couple of key ways we’re going to try and change it, make it so it feels native to that platform, because we want people to feel like Destiny 2 is built for PC. We want them t

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Summer Sale Launches
Gigantic Next Month
Vikings – Wolves of Midgard "Couch Co-op" Added
No Recoil for Destiny 2 Guns on PC?
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III on Mac App Store
It Came from E3 2017, Part 18
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
Zenimax and Oculus Back in Court
Master X Master Launches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.