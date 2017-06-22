Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III on Mac App Store

|
The macOS edition of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III is now also available on the Mac App Store. This allows you to skip Steam, though the version recently released on Steam also includes the Windows and Linux editions. Feral Interactive offers a (noisy) minisite for Mac and Linux users.
