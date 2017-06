Zenimax and Oculus Back in Court

Judge Kinkeade asked Zenimax to be "more specific" in which pieces of current Oculus code infringe on Zenimax's copyright, according to the Law360 report. While the judge didn't issue a ruling following the hearing, he urged both parties to reach a settlement instead of risking a big decision that he said could come down hard against either side rather than "splitting the baby." The judge said he would likely "resolve the heck out of [this] big, hairy fight" sooner rather than later, according to Law360. So absent a settlement, we expect a ruling could come any day.

Zenimax was back in court yesterday, seeking to press its advantage over Oculus after winning a $500M judgment over copyright infringement and other issues surrounding VR technology. Ars Technica (by way of a subscription article on Law360 ) has word that they are seeking to block sales of Oculus Rift units or a 10-year 20% royalty on sales. They are also asking that Facebook check under the sofa cushions for another half-a-billion in damages. For their part, Oculus argues the whole original judgment should be discarded, so a double-or-nothing bet of sorts is playing out. Here's a summary of where this stands: