Zenimax and Oculus Back in Court

Judge Kinkeade asked Zenimax to be "more specific" in which pieces of current Oculus code infringe on Zenimax's copyright, according to the Law360 report. While the judge didn't issue a ruling following the hearing, he urged both parties to reach a settlement instead of risking a big decision that he said could come down hard against either side rather than "splitting the baby." The judge said he would likely "resolve the heck out of [this] big, hairy fight" sooner rather than later, according to Law360. So absent a settlement, we expect a ruling could come any day.