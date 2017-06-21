 
Zenimax and Oculus Back in Court

[Jun 21, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Zenimax was back in court yesterday, seeking to press its advantage over Oculus after winning a $500M judgment over copyright infringement and other issues surrounding VR technology. Ars Technica (by way of a subscription article on Law360) has word that they are seeking to block sales of Oculus Rift units or a 10-year 20% royalty on sales. They are also asking that Facebook check under the sofa cushions for another half-a-billion in damages. For their part, Oculus argues the whole original judgment should be discarded, so a double-or-nothing bet of sorts is playing out. Here's a summary of where this stands:

Judge Kinkeade asked Zenimax to be "more specific" in which pieces of current Oculus code infringe on Zenimax's copyright, according to the Law360 report. While the judge didn't issue a ruling following the hearing, he urged both parties to reach a settlement instead of risking a big decision that he said could come down hard against either side rather than "splitting the baby." The judge said he would likely "resolve the heck out of [this] big, hairy fight" sooner rather than later, according to Law360. So absent a settlement, we expect a ruling could come any day.

