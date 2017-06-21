Zenimax and Oculus Back in Court

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Zenimax was back in court yesterday, seeking to press its advantage over Oculus after winning a $500M judgment over copyright infringement and other issues surrounding VR technology. Ars Technica (by way of a subscription article on Law360) has word that they are seeking to block sales of Oculus Rift units or a 10-year 20% royalty on sales. They are also asking that Facebook check under the sofa cushions for another half-a-billion in damages. For their part, Oculus argues the whole original judgment should be discarded, so a double-or-nothing bet of sorts is playing out. Here's a summary of where this stands:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 June 2017, 06:19.
Chatbear Announcements.