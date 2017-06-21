Master X Master Launches

Master X Master
is now available in the west, offering an action/RPG/MOBA
from NCSOFT. The game can be downloaded and played for free via the
Master X Master website
. Here's the
deal:
-Master X Master (MXM), the Action RPG/MOBA from NCSOFT, is
launching in North America and Europe beginning today. The fresh take on the
genre offers a game-changing mechanic where players are able to switch playable
heroes at any time during a match. This adds a huge degree of depth to gameplay
tactics in both competitive (PVP) and cooperative (PVE) play, with the action
framed within a story about saving Earth from the artificial intelligence
villain, Atlas. MXM is a free-to-play game, and anyone can begin playing right
now by downloading the game from playmxm.com.
“The launching of MXM is a landmark event for NCSOFT as we simultaneously
embrace a new genre and move forwards into pursuing the title as part of our
esports initiatives along with Blade & Soul,” said Tom Nichols, Senior Vice
President of Publishing, NCSOFT. “With 20 years of NCSOFT’s legacy to draw upon
for content, and the multitudes of ways to play, we can’t wait for players to
jump in and start playing the game.”
The gameplay options in MXM are all designed around players being able to use
the tag mechanic to be able to swap characters instantaneously, be it in the
traditional tri-lane 5 vs. 5 style of MOBA, the 3 vs. 3 team deathmatch mode, or
even in the PVE stages where players are solo or in co-op groups taking on
hordes of enemies. Some skills persist even after swapping, so finding synergies
with Masters can lead to some devastating combinations in the right hands. Also
coming to MXM are mini-games, which have a lighthearted twist on the
co-op/competitive gameplay, where players test their skills to get through
obstacles. The mini-games will roll out in the weeks following launch.
There is plenty more in the works for MXM, and NCSOFT will be revealing it in
the coming months. For now, players in North America and Europe can download and
play the game for free.