Master X Master Launches

-Master X Master (MXM), the Action RPG/MOBA from NCSOFT, is launching in North America and Europe beginning today. The fresh take on the genre offers a game-changing mechanic where players are able to switch playable heroes at any time during a match. This adds a huge degree of depth to gameplay tactics in both competitive (PVP) and cooperative (PVE) play, with the action framed within a story about saving Earth from the artificial intelligence villain, Atlas. MXM is a free-to-play game, and anyone can begin playing right now by downloading the game from playmxm.com.



“The launching of MXM is a landmark event for NCSOFT as we simultaneously embrace a new genre and move forwards into pursuing the title as part of our esports initiatives along with Blade & Soul,” said Tom Nichols, Senior Vice President of Publishing, NCSOFT. “With 20 years of NCSOFT’s legacy to draw upon for content, and the multitudes of ways to play, we can’t wait for players to jump in and start playing the game.”



The gameplay options in MXM are all designed around players being able to use the tag mechanic to be able to swap characters instantaneously, be it in the traditional tri-lane 5 vs. 5 style of MOBA, the 3 vs. 3 team deathmatch mode, or even in the PVE stages where players are solo or in co-op groups taking on hordes of enemies. Some skills persist even after swapping, so finding synergies with Masters can lead to some devastating combinations in the right hands. Also coming to MXM are mini-games, which have a lighthearted twist on the co-op/competitive gameplay, where players test their skills to get through obstacles. The mini-games will roll out in the weeks following launch.



There is plenty more in the works for MXM, and NCSOFT will be revealing it in the coming months. For now, players in North America and Europe can download and play the game for free.