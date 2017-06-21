 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Master X Master Launches

[Jun 21, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Master X Master is now available in the west, offering an action/RPG/MOBA from NCSOFT. The game can be downloaded and played for free via the Master X Master website. Here's the deal:

-Master X Master (MXM), the Action RPG/MOBA from NCSOFT, is launching in North America and Europe beginning today. The fresh take on the genre offers a game-changing mechanic where players are able to switch playable heroes at any time during a match. This adds a huge degree of depth to gameplay tactics in both competitive (PVP) and cooperative (PVE) play, with the action framed within a story about saving Earth from the artificial intelligence villain, Atlas. MXM is a free-to-play game, and anyone can begin playing right now by downloading the game from playmxm.com.

“The launching of MXM is a landmark event for NCSOFT as we simultaneously embrace a new genre and move forwards into pursuing the title as part of our esports initiatives along with Blade & Soul,” said Tom Nichols, Senior Vice President of Publishing, NCSOFT. “With 20 years of NCSOFT’s legacy to draw upon for content, and the multitudes of ways to play, we can’t wait for players to jump in and start playing the game.”

The gameplay options in MXM are all designed around players being able to use the tag mechanic to be able to swap characters instantaneously, be it in the traditional tri-lane 5 vs. 5 style of MOBA, the 3 vs. 3 team deathmatch mode, or even in the PVE stages where players are solo or in co-op groups taking on hordes of enemies. Some skills persist even after swapping, so finding synergies with Masters can lead to some devastating combinations in the right hands. Also coming to MXM are mini-games, which have a lighthearted twist on the co-op/competitive gameplay, where players test their skills to get through obstacles. The mini-games will roll out in the weeks following launch.

There is plenty more in the works for MXM, and NCSOFT will be revealing it in the coming months. For now, players in North America and Europe can download and play the game for free.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Zenimax and Oculus Back in Court
Master X Master Launches
RICO Announced
Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Trailer
It Came from E3 2017, Part 17
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits

Evening Tech
Evening Tech Bits
etc., etc.
Into the Black
FINAL FANTASY XIV Being DDoSed
HITMAN for macOS
It Came from E3 2017, Part 16
Morning Patches
Op Ed 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.