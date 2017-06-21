RICO Announced

Ground Shatter announces RICO
, a buddy-cop first-person shooter with
procedurally generated levels coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4
"soon." The game has a
Steam page
and an official website
with
details, animated gifs, and an
announcement trailer
.
Here's the RICO act:
Ground Shatter Ltd. has announced RICO, a
procedurally generated, buddy-cop themed, first-person shooter - coming soon to
Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
Inspired by films such as Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, and a raft of games
including Virtua Cop, Action Quake, F.E.A.R, and SuperHot – RICO is a
contemporary first-person action shooter, which throws players into the roles of
loose cannon police detectives given just twenty-four hours to solve a case and
bring down a network of organised criminals.
Playing either solo or partnering-up cooperatively via split screen or online,
gameplay is kept simple as players kick down doors and take down criminals in
their pursuit of their own brand of justice.
Planning is tactical rather than strategic, players must react in the moment to
shootouts as they unfurl. A burst of slow-motion gameplay as players breach a
room gives them a necessary advantage over their numerous opposition. Ammo and
enemies are plentiful, and combat is punchy and impactful, supported by an
extensive destruction system that ensure every shot looks and feels great.
Every case, objective, and environment is randomly generated, ensuring each
playthrough is different, and the game’s longevity is sustained with a rich
collection of unlockable weapons, traits, enemies, environments.
Ground Shatter is a four-person, games development studio, based in the Bristol
Games Hub. Founded in 2014 by veteran industry ne’er-do-well, James Parker, to
bring short-session, arcade-style games to PC and console. RICO is the company’s
second original title after 4-player arcade platformer, SkyScrappers.