RICO Announced

[Jun 21, 2017, 8:25 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Ground Shatter announces RICO, a buddy-cop first-person shooter with procedurally generated levels coming to Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 "soon." The game has a Steam page and an official website with details, animated gifs, and an announcement trailer. Here's the RICO act:

Ground Shatter Ltd. has announced RICO, a procedurally generated, buddy-cop themed, first-person shooter - coming soon to Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Inspired by films such as Bad Boys and Bad Boys II, and a raft of games including Virtua Cop, Action Quake, F.E.A.R, and SuperHot – RICO is a contemporary first-person action shooter, which throws players into the roles of loose cannon police detectives given just twenty-four hours to solve a case and bring down a network of organised criminals.

Playing either solo or partnering-up cooperatively via split screen or online, gameplay is kept simple as players kick down doors and take down criminals in their pursuit of their own brand of justice.

Planning is tactical rather than strategic, players must react in the moment to shootouts as they unfurl. A burst of slow-motion gameplay as players breach a room gives them a necessary advantage over their numerous opposition. Ammo and enemies are plentiful, and combat is punchy and impactful, supported by an extensive destruction system that ensure every shot looks and feels great.

Every case, objective, and environment is randomly generated, ensuring each playthrough is different, and the game’s longevity is sustained with a rich collection of unlockable weapons, traits, enemies, environments.

Ground Shatter is a four-person, games development studio, based in the Bristol Games Hub. Founded in 2014 by veteran industry ne’er-do-well, James Parker, to bring short-session, arcade-style games to PC and console. RICO is the company’s second original title after 4-player arcade platformer, SkyScrappers.

RICO Announced
