Total War: WARHAMMER 2 Trailer

Creative Assembly offers
this video from Total
War: WARHAMMER 2 with a first look at the campaign map from the upcoming fantasy
strategy sequel. The video takes a tour across two continents in the game, and
they provide the following travelogue:
The journey begins in the High
Elves' homeland of Ulthuan, where The Great Vortex crackles with magical energy
on the Isle of the Dead; its dangerously unstable presence a magnificent but
ominous sight that dominates the immediate landscape. The High Elves who reside
there are led by Prince Tyrion and, as the video swoops down towards the White
Tower of Hoeth and past the Fortress Gates of Ulthuan, you begin to get an
understanding of the proud, highly developed people who live there.
Across the treacherous oceans and into Lustria, we see several races from the
Old World who have set up outposts, while rogue armies roam the continent in
search of riches. You will need to decide whether to enlist them to your cause
or put them to the sword in your quest for dominance. The ruins of ancient
cities, overrun by the jungle-landscape are there to be exploited... will you
build new settlements there, or risk calamity while you delve them for treasure,
magical artifacts, and other rewards?
Over on the Turtle Isle, the High Elf Arch-Mage, Teclis, campaigns far from
home, deep in Lizardmen country. The Slaan mages rule over the region, directing
the Lizardmen armies and their great Saurian beasts according to their Great
Plan. If they can revitalise their Geomantic Web, unseen lines of power that
connect their ancient cities, their chances of enacting their Great Plan will be
greatly increased.
Finally, we are introduced to two Lizardmen Legendary Lords: the Slann
Mage-Priest Mazdamundi, who has adopted the Astromancy stance to gain greater
insight into his lush surroundings, and the famed Saurus Old-Blood Kroq-Gar, as
he prepares to lead a Lizardmen force into battle against the High Elves at The
Fallen Gates.