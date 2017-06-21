 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

FINAL FANTASY XIV Being DDoSed

[Jun 21, 2017, 09:15 am ET] - 6 Comments

This forum post explains that technical issues users are currently encountering in FINAL FANTASY XIV are the result of distributed denial of service attacks against the MMORPG (thanks GameSpot). Here's the deal:

This is a report regarding the network technical difficulties that occurred on Jun. 16, 2017, Jun. 19, 2017, and are still occurring on Jun. 21, 2017.

We have confirmed that since Jun. 16th, we have been experiencing DDoS attacks* from an anonymous third-party targeting the FINAL FANTASY XIV game servers on the NA data center.

Our technical staff is taking every possible measure to address this issue but the attack is still continuing to take place by changing their methods at every moment. We will continue to monitor and work on recovery from every possible angle.

* What is a DDoS Attack?
An attack attempting to increase the server load to an extensive level by flooding the network of the targeted servers using a massive number of computers.

Due to this attack, our game servers, network equipment and network connection are being hit with heavy load at an extensive level, which is causing a disconnection from the game and login difficulties.

Our technical staff is continuing to work on countermeasures for this issue.

However, with the attack we are currently experiencing, only a massive number of access attempts are being made, so character data and personal information registered to our customers’ accounts are not in danger of being exposed.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
FINAL FANTASY XIV Being DDoSed
HITMAN for macOS
It Came from E3 2017, Part 16
Morning Patches
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Steam Summer Sale Thursday
Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rises Next Week
Dungeon Defenders II Released
Nex Machina Released
Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Now Available 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.