HITMAN for macOS

Feral Interactive announces the release of the macOS edition of HITMAN, the episodic installment in the murder for hire series. This can be picked up from the Feral Store and is now part of the package on Steam. Also, the just-released free demo of the game on Steam now includes OS X support. They offer a dedicated minisite for Mac and Linux users, and note that the game is currently on sale on Steam for 66% off. Here's a quick refresher on the game:
