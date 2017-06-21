 
HITMAN for macOS

[Jun 21, 2017, 09:15 am ET] - Post a Comment

Feral Interactive announces the release of the macOS edition of HITMAN, the episodic installment in the murder for hire series. This can be picked up from the Feral Store and is now part of the package on Steam. Also, the just-released free demo of the game on Steam now includes OS X support. They offer a dedicated minisite for Mac and Linux users, and note that the game is currently on sale on Steam for 66% off. Here's a quick refresher on the game:

Become the master assassin in an intense spy-thriller story across a world of assassination.
Travel the world from France, Italy & Morocco to Thailand, USA & Japan to take out powerful, high-profile targets.

  • Complete freedom of approach in expansive freeform classic HITMAN levels
  • 100+ hours of gameplay will challenge the creativity of all assassins
  • Create your own hits and compete with other assassins in Contracts mode

