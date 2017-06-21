Out of the Blue

The solstice was just after midnight, making today the first day of summer in these parts and the first day of winter down under. So while the longest day of the year is actually whenever they decide we need one of those leap-seconds, today will have the most (or least) sunlight of the year. Some of you may be familiar with my comments about living in a two-season region, but this was one of the most seasonable springs I can recall around here. There were plenty of cool days and mild ones to surround the couple of scorchers along the way, and plenty of spring showers.