 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Jun 21, 2017, 09:15 am ET] - 22 Comments

The solstice was just after midnight, making today the first day of summer in these parts and the first day of winter down under. So while the longest day of the year is actually whenever they decide we need one of those leap-seconds, today will have the most (or least) sunlight of the year. Some of you may be familiar with my comments about living in a two-season region, but this was one of the most seasonable springs I can recall around here. There were plenty of cool days and mild ones to surround the couple of scorchers along the way, and plenty of spring showers.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Driving Force 4.
Link: "Blowing Smoke Up Your Ass" Used to Be Literal. Thanks Devicer.
Stories: Tropical Storm Cindy Could Cause 'Life-Threatening Flooding' to Gulf Coast.
HBO is in talks for a Watchmen TV series with Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof.
Daniel Day-Lewis Quits Acting- Oscar-Winner Leaving Hollywood. And drinks your milkshake.
Science: By 2100, Deadly Heat May Threaten Majority of Humankind.
Engineered algae puts half of its carbon into fats for biofuels.
Media: These Conveyor Belts Are A Trip.
Gas Stations, How Do They Work?
Jeff Sessions Stars In 'How To Spot A Stoner'.
Follow-up: The Journey to Mars seems to be pretty much dead.
'Star Wars': Why the Han Solo Directors Were Fired.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
FINAL FANTASY XIV Being DDoSed
HITMAN for macOS
It Came from E3 2017, Part 16
Morning Patches
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Steam Summer Sale Thursday
Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rises Next Week
Dungeon Defenders II Released
Nex Machina Released
Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Now Available 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.