Steam Summer Sale Thursday

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A PayPal UK tweet spills the beans on this year's Steam summer sale, saying it will kick off on Thursday (thanks Polygon). This is becoming something of a tradition, as PayPal has leaked the dates in advance of Steam sales in the past. Hopefully this stuff is handled by a different department than the folks who protect your banking information. Here's the tweet:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 20 June 2017, 21:03.
Chatbear Announcements.