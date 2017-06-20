 
Steam Summer Sale Thursday

[Jun 20, 2017, 8:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A PayPal UK tweet spills the beans on this year's Steam summer sale, saying it will kick off on Thursday (thanks Polygon). This is becoming something of a tradition, as PayPal has leaked the dates in advance of Steam sales in the past. Hopefully this stuff is handled by a different department than the folks who protect your banking information. Here's the tweet:

It’s official. The #SteamSummerSale starts 22/06 at 6pm BST and PayPal customers get an extra £5 off *terms apply.

https://www.paypal.com/gb/webapps/mpp/offers?view=details&offerId=XRXGCRUFQMATS …

