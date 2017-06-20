Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rises Next Week

|
Blizzard announces the Rise of the Necromancer Pack will come to Diablo III on June 27th. They also reveal the cost of the add-on, saying this will be USD $14.99. They provide a Necromancer Sizzle Reel and a FAQ along with the following announcement:
