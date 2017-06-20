Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rises Next Week

Steel your hearts and get ready to maintain the Balance, nephalem. We’re only a week away—The Rise of the Necromancer Pack is arriving June 27 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One!



Comprised of controlled, calculating individuals, the Priests of Rathma have long known the true stakes at the heart of the Eternal Conflict. Known to uneducated outsiders as Necromancers, these masters of blood, bone, and the dark arts are often misunderstood. Driven to protect the Balance at all costs, those dedicated to walking this path see neither good nor evil in their actions; simply obedience to the cycle of being.



The Rise of the Necromancer is a purchasable content pack coming to Diablo III: Reaper of Souls and Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition. The pack will be available for purchase starting June 27, 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and will cost $14.99 USD.