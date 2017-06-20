Dungeon Defenders II Released

Dungeon Defenders II
is now out of early access
on
Steam
, so the tower-defense/RPG is now officially available for Windows,
Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Here's the news:
Independent game developer
Trendy Entertainment has officially released the action-tower defense game
Dungeon Defenders II as a free-to-play title on the PlayStation®4 computer
entertainment system through the PlayStation®Store, Windows PC via Steam, and
Xbox One, where it is available for the first time, through the Xbox Games
Store.
Dungeon Defenders II is a fusion of some of the best aspects of tower defense
games and RPGs, featuring classic elements like loot, pets, a variety of heroes
to level up and more. Build defenses to survive against progressively tougher
waves of invaders, strategize with your teammates, then put it all into action
while fighting enemies on the move. The game includes single-player and
up-to-four-player online cooperative game modes, as well as two-player local
splitscreen co-op on consoles.
Developed through early access on PC and the PlayStation®4 system, Dungeon
Defenders II has evolved through over 60 game updates. These additions have
introduced a story-based campaign, as well as tons of new heroes, weapons,
defenses, abilities, pets, enemies, bosses, maps, challenge options, cosmetic
skins, and UI, progression, customization and social systems.
Trendy plans to continue supporting Dungeon Defenders II with new content,
features and quality-of-life improvements post-release. For the latest updates,
visit www.DungeonDefenders.com,
and follow the development team on
Facebook,
Twitter, and
Twitch.