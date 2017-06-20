 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Dungeon Defenders II Released

[Jun 20, 2017, 8:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Dungeon Defenders II is now out of early access on Steam, so the tower-defense/RPG is now officially available for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Here's the news:

Independent game developer Trendy Entertainment has officially released the action-tower defense game Dungeon Defenders II as a free-to-play title on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system through the PlayStation®Store, Windows PC via Steam, and Xbox One, where it is available for the first time, through the Xbox Games Store.

Dungeon Defenders II is a fusion of some of the best aspects of tower defense games and RPGs, featuring classic elements like loot, pets, a variety of heroes to level up and more. Build defenses to survive against progressively tougher waves of invaders, strategize with your teammates, then put it all into action while fighting enemies on the move. The game includes single-player and up-to-four-player online cooperative game modes, as well as two-player local splitscreen co-op on consoles.

Developed through early access on PC and the PlayStation®4 system, Dungeon Defenders II has evolved through over 60 game updates. These additions have introduced a story-based campaign, as well as tons of new heroes, weapons, defenses, abilities, pets, enemies, bosses, maps, challenge options, cosmetic skins, and UI, progression, customization and social systems.

Trendy plans to continue supporting Dungeon Defenders II with new content, features and quality-of-life improvements post-release. For the latest updates, visit www.DungeonDefenders.com, and follow the development team on Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Summer Sale Thursday
Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rises Next Week
Dungeon Defenders II Released
Nex Machina Released
Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Now Available
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Deadly Dozen Released
Dead Rising 4 - Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Out Now
The Mage's Tale Released
.hack//G.U. Last Recode Announced
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Early Access
Team Racing League Demo
It Came from E3 2017, Part 15
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.