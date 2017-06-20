Nex Machina Released

Nex Machina is now available, offering a twin-stick shooter for Windows
and PlayStation 4. The Windows edition is available
on Steam,
and you can get a look at the game in
this launch trailer.
Here's the pitch:
Housemarque Games, the studio behind the hit titles Resogun, Alienation and
Matterfall, today announced that its latest arcade shooter, Nex Machina, is now
available on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Steam for
Windows PC. Working in collaboration with Eugene Jarvis—legendary creator of
Robotron 2048 and Smash TV—the game is a tribute to the arcade classics of the
1980s. In Nex Machina, humans have become deeply dependent on technology, while
around them, machines have reached consciousness and surpassed human
intelligence tenfold. The machines turn on their creators and make it their
mission to eradicate human life. Nex Machina features explosive classic arcade
gameplay, while making full use of today’s technology to complement highly
developed twin-stick play.
“Nex Machina is an intense, frenetic shooter that will test your skills in
deep, layered gameplay, forcing you to juggle human lives while trying to stay
alive,” said Ilari Kuittinen, CEO of Housemarque Games. “We’ve created a fully
fledged arcade campaign that can be played solo or in local co-op with a friend.
There are tons of alternative paths, secrets and an upgradeable character with
access to six different special weapons.”
In the vein of cult classics like Resogun and Robotron, Nex Machina is the
ultimate top-down voxel shooter where everything can be blown to pieces. Enter
the zone, become one with the game and pull off the most incredible feats. Nex
Machina is packed with opportunities to create your own playstyle in order to
best the tough challenges and ruthlessly competitive environments you’ll
experience. Nex Machina is what arcade games deserve to be in the 21st century.