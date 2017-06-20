Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Now Available

Independent developer Crackshell (Hammerwatch), series creator Croteam (Serious Sam), and label Devolver Digital have unleashed Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour, a retro-styled take on the legendary first-person shooter series, on Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store.



Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour launches with up to 20% off the standard price for a limited time as fans that own any Serious Sam game or Crackshell’s Hammerwatch will receive 10% off in additional to the standard 10% off launch discount. The debut of Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour hits alongside a massive Serious Sam franchise sale on Steam with up to 90% off all other games in the beloved series http://store.steampowered.com/sale/serious-sam/].



Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is an all-new action-adventure in the legendary Serious Sam saga from Hammerwatch developer Crackshell. Battle through beautiful Mediterranean locales, dangerous biological weapons labs and even high-tech moon bases as a one-man wrecking crew or in four-player online cooperative for maximum chaos! Dominate the chaotic 12-player Survival and Versus modes or make your own mods, modes, and even total conversions with the included game editor. Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is the biggest little Serious Sam game ever made!



The Serious Sam series began as the prototypical indie game with developer Croteam existing as a group of childhood friends working on a groundbreaking tech demo in a garage. The series has gone on to sell millions of copies and recently branched into virtual reality with a collection of Serious Sam VR games. Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is a return to these indie roots and a continuation of the Serious Sam Indie Series that includes Vlambeer’s Serious Sam: The Random Encounter and Mommy’s Best Games’ Serious Sam Double D.