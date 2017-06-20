Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Now Available

Serious Sam's Bogus Detour is now available for Windows and Linux
on
Steam. This is another odd turn for the FPS series, offering an action/adventure featuring madcap top-down shooting.
The game is 10% off for its launch, and to celebrate, there is
a Serious Sam
franchise sale on Steam offering up to 93% off on other Serious Sam games.
Here's the launch trailer
and here's the announcement:
Independent developer Crackshell (Hammerwatch),
series creator Croteam (Serious Sam), and label Devolver Digital have unleashed
Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour, a retro-styled take on the legendary first-person
shooter series, on Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store.
Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour launches with up to 20% off the standard price for a
limited time as fans that own any Serious Sam game or Crackshell’s Hammerwatch
will receive 10% off in additional to the standard 10% off launch discount. The
debut of Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour hits alongside a massive Serious Sam
franchise sale on Steam with up to 90% off all other games in the beloved series
http://store.steampowered.com/sale/serious-sam/].
Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is an all-new action-adventure in the legendary
Serious Sam saga from Hammerwatch developer Crackshell. Battle through beautiful
Mediterranean locales, dangerous biological weapons labs and even high-tech moon
bases as a one-man wrecking crew or in four-player online cooperative for
maximum chaos! Dominate the chaotic 12-player Survival and Versus modes or make
your own mods, modes, and even total conversions with the included game editor.
Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is the biggest little Serious Sam game ever made!
The Serious Sam series began as the prototypical indie game with developer
Croteam existing as a group of childhood friends working on a groundbreaking
tech demo in a garage. The series has gone on to sell millions of copies and
recently branched into virtual reality with a collection of Serious Sam VR
games. Serious Sam’s Bogus Detour is a return to these indie roots and a
continuation of the Serious Sam Indie Series that includes Vlambeer’s Serious
Sam: The Random Encounter and Mommy’s Best Games’ Serious Sam Double D.