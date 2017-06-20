 
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Deadly Dozen Released

[Jun 20, 2017, 8:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Little Green Men Games now offers the Deadly Dozen DLC for Starpoint Gemini Warlords, the first new content for Starpoint Gemini Warlords, the RPG/strategy/sim crossover set in space, where no one can hear you asking about your red stapler. This is available on Steam and GOG.com and other digital outlets. The add-on comes along with a new version 1.1 patch for the game with improvements for the base game, including a new bounty system that ties into the Deadly Dozen. This post has all the details on that. Here's word on the DLC:

As the dust of recent conflicts settled, so came to light the emergence of a new system wide threat: The Deadly Dozen. They are a roaming gang of once-solitary criminals that have banded together under a mysterious leader to capitalize on current galactic turmoil. The Deadly Dozen have pitted themselves against all other factions and have quickly risen to prominence with acts of extreme violence and abolition of local laws. They are well-hidden, well-trained and scattered among Gemini in localized terror cells. Even though the call for someone’s life or capture is a barbaric method of governance, desperate times call for desperate measures, so the factions in turn sent out a call: "Bounties have been placed for the capture or demise of the twelve leading members of The Deadly Dozen and all captains are welcome to end their oppression."

Key Features

  • Hunt down 12 new Bounties
  • Capture and fly 3 new unique ships
  • Acquire a new Warmaster or build new, devastating Carriers for your war fleets

Starpoint Gemini Warlords is a unique blend of space sim, RPG and 4X strategy games and incorporates the best features of each genre. Command your starship, send your war fleets into enemy territory, level up, gain skills, engage in branching dialogues, lead your heroic companions into battle, build up your stronghold, trade, mine, salvage and remind your enemies of why they fear you. Strategy from the front lines!

Starpoint Gemini Warlords Deadly Dozen Released
