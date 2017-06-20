Starpoint Gemini Warlords Deadly Dozen Released

|
Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Little Green Men Games now offers the Deadly Dozen DLC for Starpoint Gemini Warlords, the first new content for Starpoint Gemini Warlords, the RPG/strategy/sim crossover set in space, where no one can hear you asking about your red stapler. This is available on Steam and GOG.com and other digital outlets. The add-on comes along with a new version 1.1 patch for the game with improvements for the base game, including a new bounty system that ties into the Deadly Dozen. This post has all the details on that. Here's word on the DLC:
