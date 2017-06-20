Dead Rising 4 - Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Out Now

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam now offers the Windows edition of Dead Rising 4 - Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf, an add-on which requires the original Dead Rising 4 to play. Grab your zombie clubs, your golf clubs, and your crazy pills before you read on:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 20 June 2017, 21:03.
Chatbear Announcements.