Dead Rising 4 - Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Out Now

You’ve mastered the outbreak – now it’s time to master the green, with eighteen holes of pure wanton destruction. Flip zombies the birdie with Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf where bloodthirsty, over the top zombie mayhem is par for the course. The world of Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf is extreme, the fairways are the town of Willamette, Colorado, including the iconic Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall. As Frank West, use his favorite weapons as his set of golf clubs. With an oversize golf ball drive long and hard down the fairways, reaching for the green for the perfect putt. Watch your score as you do not want to bogey in this zombie filled eighteen-hole golf course. Mini golf is made crazier with the zombie horde as obstructions and hazards. Use your golfing and zombie slaying skills to overcome this mini golf course. Dead Rising Fore!