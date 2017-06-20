 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The Mage's Tale Released

[Jun 20, 2017, 8:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Mage's Tale is now available on the Oculus store, offering a virtual reality action/RPG from inXile entertainment for Oculus Touch. The mage apparently pals around with the bard, as they say the game is set between the events in The Bard's Tale III: Thief of Fate and the upcoming The Bard’s Tale IV. Here's a video with a look, and here's a description of the game:

Welcome, oh apprentice of the mystic arts! The corrupt wizard Gaufroi has kidnapped your master, Mage Alguin, and only you have any hope of saving him. To win the day, you will need to explore ten deadly dungeons - including the maze-like sewers of Skara Brae and the horrific living tombs of the bloodthirsty Charn - decipher mind-bending puzzles, avoid terrifying traps, and vanquish hordes of vicious monsters.

But worry not! You wield raw elemental power in the palm of your hand, allowing you to sling gouts of flame, javelins of ice, arcs of lightning, and swirling tempests. Finish off any fiend that stands in your way - from the snarkiest goblin to the burliest giant! As you delve deeper into the depths, you will discover and master forgotten secrets, ancient lore, and powerful spell reagents with which you can craft increasingly exotic spells to defeat even greater foes. You may be an apprentice now, but to save your master, this must become your Mage’s Tale.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Summer Sale Thursday
Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rises Next Week
Dungeon Defenders II Released
Nex Machina Released
Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Now Available
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Deadly Dozen Released
Dead Rising 4 - Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Out Now
The Mage's Tale Released
.hack//G.U. Last Recode Announced
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Early Access
Team Racing League Demo
It Came from E3 2017, Part 15
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.