The Mage's Tale Released

The Mage's Tale is now available on the Oculus store, offering a virtual reality action/RPG from inXile entertainment for Oculus Touch. The mage apparently pals around with the bard, as they say the game is set between the events in The Bard's Tale III: Thief of Fate and the upcoming The Bard’s Tale IV. Here's a video with a look, and here's a description of the game:
