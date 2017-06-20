Leading interactive entertainment company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., today announces .hack//G.U.™ Last Recode for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PC via STEAM®. .hack//G.U. Last Recode collects the three .hack//G.U. action-RPG titles; Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption with updated 1080p resolution, 16:9 widescreen picture, and 60fps frame rate, gameplay balance changes, and additional features to be announced at a later date making this collection the definitive .hack//G.U. experience for fans and newcomers alike.



.hack is a multimedia franchise created and developed by famed Japanese developer CyberConnect2. Comprising of video games, anime, novels, and manga, the world of .hack focuses on the mysterious events surrounding a wildly popular in-universe massively multiplayer role-playing game called The World. .hack//G.U. begins after the events of the original .hack series with players assuming the role of Haseo as he tracks down a powerful Player Killer named Tri-Edge who killed his friend’s in-game avatar Shino, and put her into a coma in real life.



In addition to offering the .hack//G.U. trilogy, .hack//G.U. Last Recode will also include enhanced battle balance and game pacing to provide an optimal experience as well as a new Cheat Mode enabling players who want to just enjoy the story to start the game with full stats.



“The .hack series continues to be one of the most requested titles we hear about from our community,” said Dennis Lee, Brand Marketing Director for BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “We are very excited for these fans to return to The World and experience .hack//G.U. like never before with .hack//G.U. Last Recode!”