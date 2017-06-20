BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces .hack//G.U. Last Recode
, a
remastering of the three games in the series they say makes for "the definitive
.hack//G.U. experience for fans and newcomers alike. This release, which
confirms all the good titles are already taken, will come to Steam and
PlayStation 4 later this year, and in the meantime they offer the following
details:
Leading interactive entertainment company, BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc., today announces .hack//G.U.™ Last Recode for the
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PC via STEAM®. .hack//G.U. Last
Recode collects the three .hack//G.U. action-RPG titles; Rebirth, Reminisce, and
Redemption with updated 1080p resolution, 16:9 widescreen picture, and 60fps
frame rate, gameplay balance changes, and additional features to be announced at
.hack is a multimedia franchise created and developed by famed Japanese
developer CyberConnect2. Comprising of video games, anime, novels, and manga,
the world of .hack focuses on the mysterious events surrounding a wildly popular
in-universe massively multiplayer role-playing game called The World. .hack//G.U.
begins after the events of the original .hack series with players assuming the
role of Haseo as he tracks down a powerful Player Killer named Tri-Edge who
killed his friend’s in-game avatar Shino, and put her into a coma in real life.
In addition to offering the .hack//G.U. trilogy, .hack//G.U. Last Recode will
also include enhanced battle balance and game pacing to provide an optimal
experience as well as a new Cheat Mode enabling players who want to just enjoy
the story to start the game with full stats.
“The .hack series continues to be one of the most requested titles we hear about
from our community,” said Dennis Lee, Brand Marketing Director for BANDAI NAMCO
Entertainment America Inc. “We are very excited for these fans to return to The
World and experience .hack//G.U. like never before with .hack//G.U. Last
Recode!”