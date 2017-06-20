Outbreak: The New Nightmare Early Access

Enter an unforgiving survival
horror experience as you fight for your life against oppressive odds. The
horrors of Arzt Memorial Hospital were just the beginning of the outbreak. As
the infection spread across the city, local law enforcement fell quickly. You
now find yourself trapped in a hellscape with only a few remaining survivors.
Scavenge the environment for supplies, face off against the undead and do
anything it takes to survive. You have only one life. Make it count!
Beauty: Experience the nightmare in
beautiful high definition 3D.
Film: Fixed and panning camera angles bring
the cinematic feel.
Campaign Mode: Attempt to escape the
quarantine zone.
Onslaught Mode: Survive endless waves of
the undead.
Classic: Hardcore survival horror in an
unforgiving apocalypse.
Cast: Choose from unique characters with
their own attributes.