 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Outbreak: The New Nightmare Early Access

[Jun 20, 2017, 8:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Outbreak: The New Nightmare is now available for Windows on Steam as an early access release. This is currently 40% off, and the Steam page for the original Outbreak has a few discounted Outbreak bundles as well. Here's an early access launch trailer and here's word:

Enter an unforgiving survival horror experience as you fight for your life against oppressive odds. The horrors of Arzt Memorial Hospital were just the beginning of the outbreak. As the infection spread across the city, local law enforcement fell quickly. You now find yourself trapped in a hellscape with only a few remaining survivors. Scavenge the environment for supplies, face off against the undead and do anything it takes to survive. You have only one life. Make it count!

  • Beauty: Experience the nightmare in beautiful high definition 3D.
  • Film: Fixed and panning camera angles bring the cinematic feel.
  • Campaign Mode: Attempt to escape the quarantine zone.
  • Onslaught Mode: Survive endless waves of the undead.
  • Classic: Hardcore survival horror in an unforgiving apocalypse.
  • Cast: Choose from unique characters with their own attributes.
  • Friends: 4-player online co-op multiplayer featuring voice chat.
  • Alone: Play single-player offline in most game modes.
  • Inventory: Choose wisely, your inventory is dangerously limited.
  • Destruction: Numerous firearms, explosives and melee weapons.
  • Replay: Semi-random enemy and item layouts.
  • Controller: Customizable gamepad, mouse and keyboard controls.
  • Worldwide: Cloud-based multiplayer with region selector means no NAT issues.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Summer Sale Thursday
Diablo III Rise of the Necromancer Rises Next Week
Dungeon Defenders II Released
Nex Machina Released
Serious Sam's Bogus Detour Now Available
Starpoint Gemini Warlords Deadly Dozen Released
Dead Rising 4 - Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf Out Now
The Mage's Tale Released
.hack//G.U. Last Recode Announced
Outbreak: The New Nightmare Early Access
Team Racing League Demo
It Came from E3 2017, Part 15
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.