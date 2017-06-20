Outbreak: The New Nightmare Early Access

Enter an unforgiving survival horror experience as you fight for your life against oppressive odds. The horrors of Arzt Memorial Hospital were just the beginning of the outbreak. As the infection spread across the city, local law enforcement fell quickly. You now find yourself trapped in a hellscape with only a few remaining survivors. Scavenge the environment for supplies, face off against the undead and do anything it takes to survive. You have only one life. Make it count!

Beauty: Experience the nightmare in beautiful high definition 3D.

Film: Fixed and panning camera angles bring the cinematic feel.

Campaign Mode: Attempt to escape the quarantine zone.

Onslaught Mode: Survive endless waves of the undead.

Classic: Hardcore survival horror in an unforgiving apocalypse.

Cast: Choose from unique characters with their own attributes.

Friends: 4-player online co-op multiplayer featuring voice chat.

Alone: Play single-player offline in most game modes.

Inventory: Choose wisely, your inventory is dangerously limited.

Destruction: Numerous firearms, explosives and melee weapons.

Replay: Semi-random enemy and item layouts.

Controller: Customizable gamepad, mouse and keyboard controls.

Worldwide: Cloud-based multiplayer with region selector means no NAT issues.