Team Racing League Demo

[Jun 20, 2017, 8:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Team Racing League hasn't yet launched into early access, but the Steam page for this team-based MOBA-style racing game now offers a playable demo to check out in the meantime. They also provide this trailer with a look. Here's word:

Gamious’ newest title Team Racing League will soon hit Early Access on Steam. In preparation, they have released a free demo including Time Trial and a Tutorial, enabling you to learn the basics and test your skills against other players in Weekly Leaderboards on Steam. The fastest players will earn keys for the full game upon release.

The demo is ‘just’ single player, but the trailer released today gives a good indication of what you can expect in the full game, come July: A racing game that is all about team strategy and play.

Check out the trailer for Team Racing League here:

