HITMAN Episode 1 for Free

The Hitman website
announces the first chapter in the episodic HITMAN game is now available for
free, probably prompted by the fact that developer IO Interactive is now
free as well. Many episodic games offer a sample in this manner, but this hadn't been
the case for this game prior to now. Here's
a Welcome to The
Playground trailer with the news, and here are more details:
This is
big news: We're making the first location in HITMAN free to download for
everyone!
"I'm proud to announce that our first hello as an independent studio is to
invite all gamers to play the beginning of HITMAN for free. There is a lot of
love out there for HITMAN and with this offering we hope that many more will
fall in love with the game. We believe that this is Hitman at its best. So jump
in and give a try.” - Hakan Abrak, CEO Io-Interactive.
The ICA Facility will be available as a free download on PS4, Xbox One and PC
starting today - and we're extremely excited to see more players try the game.
The download includes absolutely everything that we've released for that
location; two story missions (including all cut-scenes), two Escalation
Contracts, more than 40 challenges, 17 achievements and trophies, plus thousands
of player-created missions in Contracts Mode - all of that is now available
completely free of charge.
Players who download the ICA Facility for free will be able to keep all of their
progress when they upgrade to the full game - plus we've lined up some discounts
on the full game to make this a great time to buy. We're talking up to 60% off
on some platforms!
If you've already played HITMAN, thank you for supporting us! If you want to
help us spread the word, Hitman.com/free is the link to share with friends and
family. There are also discounts on the Bonus Episode and Requiem Pack, so take
a look at the store to see if there's more Hitman content waiting for you
there.