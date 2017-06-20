 
HITMAN Episode 1 for Free

[Jun 20, 2017, 09:18 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Hitman website announces the first chapter in the episodic HITMAN game is now available for free, probably prompted by the fact that developer IO Interactive is now free as well. Many episodic games offer a sample in this manner, but this hadn't been the case for this game prior to now. Here's a Welcome to The Playground trailer with the news, and here are more details:

This is big news: We're making the first location in HITMAN free to download for everyone!

"I'm proud to announce that our first hello as an independent studio is to invite all gamers to play the beginning of HITMAN for free. There is a lot of love out there for HITMAN and with this offering we hope that many more will fall in love with the game. We believe that this is Hitman at its best. So jump in and give a try.” - Hakan Abrak, CEO Io-Interactive.

The ICA Facility will be available as a free download on PS4, Xbox One and PC starting today - and we're extremely excited to see more players try the game. The download includes absolutely everything that we've released for that location; two story missions (including all cut-scenes), two Escalation Contracts, more than 40 challenges, 17 achievements and trophies, plus thousands of player-created missions in Contracts Mode - all of that is now available completely free of charge.

Players who download the ICA Facility for free will be able to keep all of their progress when they upgrade to the full game - plus we've lined up some discounts on the full game to make this a great time to buy. We're talking up to 60% off on some platforms!

If you've already played HITMAN, thank you for supporting us! If you want to help us spread the word, Hitman.com/free is the link to share with friends and family. There are also discounts on the Bonus Episode and Requiem Pack, so take a look at the store to see if there's more Hitman content waiting for you there.

