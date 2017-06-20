Astro Boy: Edge of Time Launches

Dark forces beyond human comprehension have consumed nearly all that exists. With the known universe virtually ripped to shreds and the few survivors left for dead, those dubiously fortunate to remain alive find hope in an unseen power that transports them safely to a city known as the Sprawl, which exists outside of our spatiotemporal plane. Out of reach of evil, beings both human and robot must work together to survive in this harsh and strange realm.



Join Astro Boy, Black Jack, and other familiar faces from Osamu Tezuka's “Star System”―reborn in a dangerous new world.