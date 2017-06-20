 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Astro Boy: Edge of Time Launches

[Jun 20, 2017, 09:17 am ET] - Post a Comment

Astro Boy: Edge of Time is now available for Windows on Steam, offering a one-on-one card-based battles featuring characters from the old school manga series. The game is free-to-play and is also available as a paid bundle along with the soundtrack. This post has the details on the release, the soundtrack, and some limited edition items that are only being offered for the next couple of weeks. Here's a launch trailer and word on the game:

Dark forces beyond human comprehension have consumed nearly all that exists. With the known universe virtually ripped to shreds and the few survivors left for dead, those dubiously fortunate to remain alive find hope in an unseen power that transports them safely to a city known as the Sprawl, which exists outside of our spatiotemporal plane. Out of reach of evil, beings both human and robot must work together to survive in this harsh and strange realm.

Join Astro Boy, Black Jack, and other familiar faces from Osamu Tezuka's “Star System”―reborn in a dangerous new world.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
HITMAN Episode 1 for Free
Astro Boy: Edge of Time Launches
Black Mesa Delays Xen Again
It Came from E3 2017, Part 14
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
The Crew 2 Details
Galactic Civilizations III & Crusade Get Free Content
Friday the 13th: The Game Free Content Tomorrow
Dead Alliance Open Beta Next Month
It Came from E3 2017, Part 13 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.