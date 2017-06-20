Astro Boy: Edge of Time Launches

|
Astro Boy: Edge of Time is now available for Windows on Steam, offering a one-on-one card-based battles featuring characters from the old school manga series. The game is free-to-play and is also available as a paid bundle along with the soundtrack. This post has the details on the release, the soundtrack, and some limited edition items that are only being offered for the next couple of weeks. Here's a launch trailer and word on the game:
