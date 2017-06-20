Black Mesa Delays Xen Again

|
Steam Community "summer media announcement" for Black Mesa has word that the Xen episode is delayed once again (thanks RedEye9). This is not the first setback for the Half-Life remake, and they note that many fans predicted this delay as well. For some reason they choose to declare their new December deadline immune to the scheduling issues that have plagued the project since it was first announced during the George W. Bush administration, saying it's a do-or-die deadline. Here's your moment of Zen:
