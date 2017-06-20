 
Black Mesa Delays Xen Again

[Jun 20, 2017, 09:17 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam Community "summer media announcement" for Black Mesa has word that the Xen episode is delayed once again (thanks RedEye9). This is not the first setback for the Half-Life remake, and they note that many fans predicted this delay as well. For some reason they choose to declare their new December deadline immune to the scheduling issues that have plagued the project since it was first announced during the George W. Bush administration, saying it's a do-or-die deadline. Here's your moment of Zen:

Happy summer all! We hope that everyone is having a great start to their summer. To celebrate, we proudly present to you our first public screenshots of a Xen exterior. All running real-time, in- game, with no edits.

Unfortunately, as some of you may have already predicted, we are going to need to push back our planned release of Xen to later this year, in December. We know that this is not what anyone would want to hear, but after taking a long and hard look at what we want to achieve, we have decided that this is for the best. We do not want to compromise on Xen’s quality in any way. That said, we consider December to be a do-or-die deadline.

To soften the blow of the bad news, here are some additional tidbits and updates regarding what we have done for Xen so far.

