Out of the Blue

[Jun 20, 2017, 09:17 am ET]

The plumber and electrician finished up in our second floor bathroom yesterday, and our home repairs are edging ever closer to completion. This was inevitable, but I'm still feeling surprised, since it was only a few weeks ago that everything seemed horribly stalled. We still have a couple of little things to do (including a decent amount of packing), but we are pretty darned closed to getting the house on the market. Who'd have thunk it?

Fixed Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Sea Battles.
Friendshape.
Story: Phoenix flights cancelled because it's too hot for planes.
Science: Australian scientists went looking for deep sea creatures and pulled up your nightmares instead.
How cats conquered the ancient world. Thanks Neutronbeam.
Media: Guy Jumps on Semi to Run from Cops.
Reusable charcoal mound.
Nope.

