The Crew 2 Details

During its debut on stage at Ubisoft’s E3 conference, The Crew 2 showed off the ambitious next step for the open world racing franchise. Airplanes, boats, and motorbikes are coming to Motornation, a vast map that has been extensively updated from its previous incarnation in The Crew. In the words of producer Stephane Jankowski, “We wanted to create this crazy world with the United States that we’ve completely reshaped from The Crew to The Crew 2 to fit with all these kind of vehicles.”



And the world design isn’t the only realm in which the development has gotten, shall we say, extra creative. The world-bending phenomena that has become popular in blockbuster movies has made its way into The Crew 2, as you can see in the interview below. When I asked Jankowski why the team added that feature in there, his response was, “Why not?”



The Crew 2 plans to push the boundaries of what players can do in motor vehicles, whether that’s driving cars across city rooftops or piloting a boat across the entire country of Motornation. The team will be running beta phases over the coming months, and you can sign up for a chance to participate on the official website for The Crew 2. The Crew 2 is scheduled for release in early 2018 on PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X.