Galactic Civilizations III & Crusade Get Free Content

A new patch is now available for Galactic Civilizations III
to update the
4X strategy game and its Crusade
expansion to version 2.3. In addition to
fixes and balance tweaks, this adds new content for all. Here's word: from the
Galactic Civilizations III forum
:
Stardock's new v2.3 update
releasing today makes huge improvements to both Galactic Civilizations III:
Crusade, and Galactic Civilizations III. The update includes new missions and
promotions, balance adjustments, and more for Crusade and AI improvements and
bug fixes for the base game.
"We haven't forgotten about the hundreds of thousands of players who are still
enjoying the base game," said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "The entire underlying
system in Crusade was re-written to support the new economy in the expansion.
Since the base game keeps the same system it's had, we simply made some
adjustments and improvements to the diplomacy, balance, and pacing of the game
to make it substantially better than it was in v2.1."
The community is an integral part to Stardock game updates. v2.3 addresses
complaints, suggestions, and crash reports that have been received over the last
few months. Substantial adjustments to both Galactic Civilizations III and
Crusade have been made in order to improve the experience for the entire player
base.
The improvements to Crusade include:
- New Content: New missions for galactic
exploration and a new "Mogul" promotion have been added.
- AI Improvements: The AI is substantially
better at managing domestic affairs (improvements, economy, etc.), as well
as issues abroad (waging war, exploration, etc.).
- Game Balance: Many adjustments to the
game's balance through changes to missions, bonuses, ideology, and more.
- Bug Fixes: These corrections adjust bugs
and crashes that have been reported by the Stardock community.
The improvements to the base Galactic Civilizations III game include:
- Diplomacy: The AI is much better at
bargaining with players and makes more intelligent trade offers.
- Balance: A balance pass on planetary
improvements now gives them an increased effect on gameplay, though it has
also made them more expensive. Adjustments have also been made to the cost
of specialty vessels such as constructors or colony ships.
- Galaxy Setup: More anomalies are available
to explore early on in the game than there were before. The number of
planets, stars, and habitable planets have also been substantially
increased.
- Performance: Some of the optimizations for
Crusade have been ported over to create faster turn times and improve the
general framerate.
- AI: The AI has been improved to be able to
play more intelligently, especially during times of war.