Friday the 13th: The Game Free Content Tomorrow

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
An update on Steam announces a patch is coming tomorrow to Friday the 13th: The Game to compensate players for launch problems with the movie tie-in. This video actually carries most of the news, including a look at the retro Jason skin this will include. Here's the accompanying update:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 19 June 2017, 21:11.
Chatbear Announcements.