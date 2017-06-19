 
Friday the 13th: The Game Free Content Tomorrow

[Jun 19, 2017, 7:56 pm ET] - 1 Comment

An update on Steam announces a patch is coming tomorrow to Friday the 13th: The Game to compensate players for launch problems with the movie tie-in. This video actually carries most of the news, including a look at the retro Jason skin this will include. Here's the accompanying update:

I'll let the video do most of the talking, however we do want to make note that you are being heard and updates will continually be rolling in. We have a lot planned to continue this trend, but we hope this first one will be interesting to you as we move towards more and more for this game

Our thanks to the community for their support, their feedback, their concern and their suggestions. This has been a rocky release, to be frank. Our team is looking forward to the future to get more features, more content, more updates rolling at a quick pace and we hope you enjoy!

As for the update;

Friday the 13th: The Game Free Content Tomorrow
