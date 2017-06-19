Dead Alliance Open Beta Next Month

Publisher Maximum Games announces an open beta will run from July 27-31 for Dead
Alliance, the team-based shooter in the works at Psyop Games and IllFonic.
Here's the game's E3 2017
trailer and here's the plan:
Leading video game publisher Maximum
Games has revealed it will host a free multiplayer open beta for the upcoming
team-based shooter Dead Alliance on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment
system, Xbox One and Windows PC from July 27-31. Players will face off against
opponents and turn zombies into man-eating allies across three multiplayer maps
and an assortment of game modes.
Maximum Games has also released a new trailer for Dead Alliance out of E3
featuring developers from Psyop Games and IllFonic. This in-depth video dives
into the FPS’s post-apocalyptic setting, in which teams of players from warring
military factions battle for survival and control of humanity’s last resources
after a zombie plague ravages the world. Dead Alliance encourages players to
rethink the way they play competitive shooters; zombies are more than just the
enemy – they are weapons that can be used tactically against your opponents with
the help of zombie-controlling zMods. In the hands of savvy players, zombies can
be manipulated to swarm or flank foes, block paths, flush out campers, create
walls of dead flesh to obscure enemy vision, and more.
The game features a variety of single-player and 4v4 multiplayer modes,
including Team Deathmatch, Free for All, King of the Hill, Capture and Hold, and
Solo Survival mode. There’s also Attrition mode, a fun spin on the traditional
MOBA where players fight through lanes of enemies in a zombie jungle to capture
the opposing team’s base.
Dead Alliance is expected to officially launch on the PlayStation®4 system, Xbox
One and Windows PC on August. 29. Available to preorder now at major
retailers.