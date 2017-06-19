Dead Alliance Open Beta Next Month

Leading video game publisher Maximum Games has revealed it will host a free multiplayer open beta for the upcoming team-based shooter Dead Alliance on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC from July 27-31. Players will face off against opponents and turn zombies into man-eating allies across three multiplayer maps and an assortment of game modes.



Maximum Games has also released a new trailer for Dead Alliance out of E3 featuring developers from Psyop Games and IllFonic. This in-depth video dives into the FPS’s post-apocalyptic setting, in which teams of players from warring military factions battle for survival and control of humanity’s last resources after a zombie plague ravages the world. Dead Alliance encourages players to rethink the way they play competitive shooters; zombies are more than just the enemy – they are weapons that can be used tactically against your opponents with the help of zombie-controlling zMods. In the hands of savvy players, zombies can be manipulated to swarm or flank foes, block paths, flush out campers, create walls of dead flesh to obscure enemy vision, and more.



The game features a variety of single-player and 4v4 multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Free for All, King of the Hill, Capture and Hold, and Solo Survival mode. There’s also Attrition mode, a fun spin on the traditional MOBA where players fight through lanes of enemies in a zombie jungle to capture the opposing team’s base.



Dead Alliance is expected to officially launch on the PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One and Windows PC on August. 29. Available to preorder now at major retailers.