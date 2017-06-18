Grand Theft Auto Reviews Crash; GTA Online Cheat Killed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The reviews on Steam for Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V have taken a turn for the worse following the recent shutdown of the OpenIV modding tool for Grand Theft Auto IV (thanks DSOGaming). The overall rating for each game has dropped to "mixed" as the recent reviews GTAIV are "mostly negative" and the recent reviews for GTAV are now "overwhelmingly negative" as gamers express their anger at the mod shutdown. In semi-related news, PCGamesN notes the shutdown of Force Hax, a paid mod that allowed users to cheat and mess with other players in Grand Theft Auto Online. The mod website now has the following statement:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 June 2017, 18:31.
Chatbear Announcements.