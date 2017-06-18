 
Grand Theft Auto Reviews Crash; GTA Online Cheat Killed

[Jun 18, 2017, 12:17 pm ET] - 18 Comments

The reviews on Steam for Grand Theft Auto IV and Grand Theft Auto V have taken a turn for the worse following the recent shutdown of the OpenIV modding tool for Grand Theft Auto IV (thanks DSOGaming). The overall rating for each game has dropped to "mixed" as the recent reviews GTAIV are "mostly negative" and the recent reviews for GTAV are now "overwhelmingly negative" as gamers express their anger at the mod shutdown. In semi-related news, PCGamesN notes the shutdown of Force Hax, a paid mod that allowed users to cheat and mess with other players in Grand Theft Auto Online. The mod website now has the following statement:

“After discussions with Take-Two Interactive, effective immediately we are ceasing all maintenance, development and distribution of the Force Hax cheat menu services. We will be donating our proceeds to charity and we apologize for any and all problems Force Hax services have caused to the Grand Theft Auto Online community.”

