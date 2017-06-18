 
Out of the Blue

[Jun 18, 2017, 12:16 pm ET]

Happy Father's Day! If your pop is still around, don't forget to give him a call. And to all you dads out there, here's hoping you got your breakfast in bed, and that someone else mows the lawn today. The Gunnar-man hasn't given me anything yet, but I know how he loves surprises, and if nothing else, his affection is more than enough for me to know he thinks I'm a good doggie daddy. Woof.

R.I.P.: Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Stellar Squad.
Stories: Steven Furst’s role on Babylon 5 was a remarkable example of a sci-fi sidekick.
Media: Just Add Water - A Really Great Big Story.
Submerged inside a 6ft Water Balloon - The Slow Mo Guys 4K. Thanks Hypothermia.
The Happiest Girl. Thanks Kxmode.

