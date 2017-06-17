Medal of Honor Pacific Assault Free on Origin

Step into the boots of Marine Private Tom Conlin, as you fight your way through the iconic battles of World War II. Work alone and with the help of squad members to complete missions. As squad members gain experience, they develop their own personalities and fight more efficiently. This first-person-shooter features incredible missions, weapons, and vehicles that put you in the middle of the fight.



Key Features:

Historical Backdrops. Experience missions set at historically accurate backdrops including Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal, and Tarawa.

Bond With Your Squad. Get to know the Marines who you'll be fighting alongside. Each has a unique personality and backstory. When new recruits arrive, get them experience to increase their proficiency.

More Weapons. Take to the battlefield with historically accurate handguns, machine guns, rifles, shotguns, explosives, and more!