Medal of Honor Pacific Assault Free on Origin

[Jun 17, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Medal of Honor Pacific Assault for Windows is available for free for a limited time on Origin, where the World War II shooter is the new game in their On the House program (thanks Ant). Along with word that multiplayer support for this game died along with GameSpy, they offer this description of what to expect:

Step into the boots of Marine Private Tom Conlin, as you fight your way through the iconic battles of World War II. Work alone and with the help of squad members to complete missions. As squad members gain experience, they develop their own personalities and fight more efficiently. This first-person-shooter features incredible missions, weapons, and vehicles that put you in the middle of the fight.

Key Features:

  • Historical Backdrops. Experience missions set at historically accurate backdrops including Pearl Harbor, Guadalcanal, and Tarawa.
  • Bond With Your Squad. Get to know the Marines who you'll be fighting alongside. Each has a unique personality and backstory. When new recruits arrive, get them experience to increase their proficiency.
  • More Weapons. Take to the battlefield with historically accurate handguns, machine guns, rifles, shotguns, explosives, and more!

