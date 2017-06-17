Project Argo Prototype

Jump straight into combat in this experimental total conversion of Arma 3, and enter some of the most exhilarating online multiplayer battles in gaming. Project Argo is a competitive tactical first-person shooter, in which two bands of mercenaries compete over objectives in a 5-vs-5 match-up. Fight in unrestricted terrain, where a single bullet is all it takes, and master your craft to become (in)famous on the battlefield. Your keys to victory are teamwork, tactics, and skill.