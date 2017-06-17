 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Project Argo Prototype

[Jun 17, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Project Argo is prototype based on Arma 3 that now available for testing under Bohemia's Incubator project that supports experimental game development. This offers objective-based five-vs-five battles that make it sound like a first-person MOBA, but that may just be stereotyping. This is currently available for free in this form, though it may eventually be refined into a commercial release. Here's a FAQ and here's word:

Jump straight into combat in this experimental total conversion of Arma 3, and enter some of the most exhilarating online multiplayer battles in gaming. Project Argo is a competitive tactical first-person shooter, in which two bands of mercenaries compete over objectives in a 5-vs-5 match-up. Fight in unrestricted terrain, where a single bullet is all it takes, and master your craft to become (in)famous on the battlefield. Your keys to victory are teamwork, tactics, and skill.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Medal of Honor Pacific Assault Free on Origin
Project Argo Prototype
It Came from E3 2017, Part 10
Saturday Crowdfunding Roundup
Saturday Patches
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Mobilization
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
Out of the Blue
John Guthrie Leaves Valve?
Dawn of War III Free Content Next Week
Diablo III Introducing Challenge Rifts
Dota 2: Immortal Treasure II
It Came from E3 2017, Part 9
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.