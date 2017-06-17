Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
We went out last night and rocked out, old people style. Our local music venue is a favorite of Nick Lowe, and he happens to be a favorite of ours, so this provides us with the chance to see him perform every few years. Nick the Knife is now 68 years-old, but he remains a fantastic performer, showing loads of energy and enthusiasm for what he does, so it was a terrific show, and it was great to be part of the whole experience.
R.I.P.: John Avildsen, 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' Director, Dead at 81.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 June 2017, 20:53.
Chatbear Announcements.