Out of the Blue

[Jun 17, 2017, 1:41 pm ET] - 9 Comments

We went out last night and rocked out, old people style. Our local music venue is a favorite of Nick Lowe, and he happens to be a favorite of ours, so this provides us with the chance to see him perform every few years. Nick the Knife is now 68 years-old, but he remains a fantastic performer, showing loads of energy and enthusiasm for what he does, so it was a terrific show, and it was great to be part of the whole experience.

R.I.P.: John Avildsen, 'Rocky' and 'Karate Kid' Director, Dead at 81.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Stick Figure Badminton 3.
Story: Pa. man awarded $870,000 after doctor removes wrong testicle.
Science: U.S. Open Grass Is an Obstacle and a Potential Health Hazard. Thanks j.c.f.
Media: HeroStorm Ep 25 No One Can Stop Death.
When you send dad to get the boy a lunchbox.
Selfie fail at KartWorld. Like a don't text and drive PSA.
Follow-up: Carrie Fisher died of sleep apnea and 'drug use' was also a factor, L.A. County coroner says.
Bat-Signal lit up for Adam West.

