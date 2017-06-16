John Guthrie Leaves Valve?

|
A post on NeoGAF notes that designer John Guthrie is no longer listed on Valve's "Our People" page (thanks RedEye9). They confirm this is an anomaly by pointing to an archive of that same page from 10 days ago where his bio is still listed. Oddly, that page has many historical listings for former employees, but Guthrie's bio is gone altogether. We tried to contact him to confirm this but have so far failed. John is an old-time friend of this site from the earliest days of the Quake community when he and cohort Steve Bond ran the site Quake Command under the handles Choryoth and Wedge. Unfortunately we've fallen out of touch over the years, something I can partially blame on John in a very meta way, as he was the one who first made me realize the efficiency found by not answering emails. John helped make both Half-Life games and both Portals, so if he's moved on, we offer him our thanks for his work on some of our all-time favorites. ValveTime tweets the news that John has left is confirmed, but doesn't say how. We also noticed that Steve Bond isn't listed on that Valve page either, and the last version of the page in the wayback machine listing Bond is from August 4 2012. This led us to discover this post saying Steve left Valve in 2010, so presuming that's correct, we're just seven years late in catching up. And a funny note in conclusion is that John Guthrie's Combine OverWiki entry is updated to reflect this news, and it looking that over we see that based on a logo he created for us, they say: "Before joining Valve, he helped design the website 'Blue's News'."
