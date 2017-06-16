 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Dawn of War III Free Content Next Week

[Jun 16, 2017, 7:12 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Relic announces a new Annihilation update for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III will come on June 20th with new modes and free content for the RTS sequel. Here's a trailer, and here are the details:

Dawn of War III players will soon be challenged to wipe their foes clean off the map as the game’s Annihilation Mode arrives on June 20th. The new mode will offer a classic take on RTS multiplayer, bolstered with the arrival of buildable turrets, a new map, and free skin pack.

New Modes - Annihilation
Annihilation is great for those looking for a classic multiplayer feel, but is also a perfect playground for squaring off against the AI. The game isn’t over until one team has lost all of their core structures, giving you lots of chances to rebuild for the comeback.
Annihilation with Defenses will give you a head start in base protection. Faction-specific turrets will defend your base from predetermined locations, buying you time to build up your army.
In Annihilation Classic, you don’t start with turrets but you can still build them if you’ve taken one of the new doctrines.

New Doctrines - Buildable Turrets
Speaking of turrets, three new doctrines – one per faction – will be added and unlocked for all players. Pick this as one of your three doctrines before a match, and you can build defensive turrets wherever you need coverage. Better yet, these doctrines will be available across all multiplayer modes and maps, not just Annihilation.

New Skins - Engines of Annihilation
House Raven – Imperial Knight Paladin: Close allies of the Techpriests of Mars, the Imperial Knights of House Raven stand against the enemies of Man, bringing devastation to challengers.
Exalted – Ranged Wraithknight: Shining in specially designed wraithbone, the Exalted Wraithknight is a glorious agent of the Craftworld.
Deathskulls – Gorkanaut: Deathskulls are the premier looters and scavengers among the Orks. This Gorkanaut is the ultimate junkyard manifestation of their love for destruction.

New Map – Mortis Vale
All existing multiplayer maps have been retrofitted to play host to Annihilation showdowns, but we’re also releasing Mortis Vale – a fresh battleground designed to shine in this new mode. Its gothic atmosphere sets the tone for war, and its open design allows for strategic assaults. Mortis Vale will be available for both 2v2 and 3v3 matches across all modes.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
John Guthrie Leaves Valve?
Dawn of War III Free Content Next Week
Diablo III Introducing Challenge Rifts
Dota 2: Immortal Treasure II
It Came from E3 2017, Part 9
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Warcraft III and Diablo II Remaster Plans?
IO Interactive Goes Indie; Owns Hitman
Agony Delayed; New Trailer
Dungeons 3 Trailer
It Came from E3 2017, Part 8
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.