Dawn of War III Free Content Next Week

Relic announces a new Annihilation update for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
will come on June 20th with new modes and free content for the RTS sequel.
Here's a trailer, and
here are the details:
Dawn of War III players will soon be challenged to
wipe their foes clean off the map as the game’s Annihilation Mode arrives on
June 20th. The new mode will offer a classic take on RTS multiplayer, bolstered
with the arrival of buildable turrets, a new map, and free skin pack.
New Modes - Annihilation
Annihilation is great for those looking for a classic multiplayer feel, but is
also a perfect playground for squaring off against the AI. The game isn’t over
until one team has lost all of their core structures, giving you lots of chances
to rebuild for the comeback.
Annihilation with Defenses will give you a head start in base protection.
Faction-specific turrets will defend your base from predetermined locations,
buying you time to build up your army.
In Annihilation Classic, you don’t start with turrets but you can still build
them if you’ve taken one of the new doctrines.
New Doctrines - Buildable Turrets
Speaking of turrets, three new doctrines – one per faction – will be added and
unlocked for all players. Pick this as one of your three doctrines before a
match, and you can build defensive turrets wherever you need coverage. Better
yet, these doctrines will be available across all multiplayer modes and maps,
not just Annihilation.
New Skins - Engines of Annihilation
House Raven – Imperial Knight Paladin: Close allies of the Techpriests of Mars,
the Imperial Knights of House Raven stand against the enemies of Man, bringing
devastation to challengers.
Exalted – Ranged Wraithknight: Shining in specially designed wraithbone, the
Exalted Wraithknight is a glorious agent of the Craftworld.
Deathskulls – Gorkanaut: Deathskulls are the premier looters and scavengers
among the Orks. This Gorkanaut is the ultimate junkyard manifestation of their
love for destruction.
New Map – Mortis Vale
All existing multiplayer maps have been retrofitted to play host to Annihilation
showdowns, but we’re also releasing Mortis Vale – a fresh battleground designed
to shine in this new mode. Its gothic atmosphere sets the tone for war, and its
open design allows for strategic assaults. Mortis Vale will be available for
both 2v2 and 3v3 matches across all modes.