 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Dota 2: Immortal Treasure II

[Jun 16, 2017, 7:12 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Dota 2 blog announces Immortal Treasure II is now available in Dota 2. Here's what this brings to Valve's MOBA:

Immortal Treasure II is now available, featuring all-new items for Pudge, Bloodseeker, Lina, Treant Protector, Elder Titan, and Chaos Knight. Each Immortal Treasure II you open also offers increasing odds to receive a rare Keeper of the Light mount or an ultra rare Necrophos scythe.

In addition to these items, this treasure has a very rare chance to drop another chest containing a Golden version of one of the Chaos Knight, Pudge, or Lina items. As with other treasures, the Golden chest will not contain duplicate items until each Golden variant has already been acquired, and the first potential Golden drop will always be for Chaos Knight, followed by Pudge and then Lina.

All Battle Pass owners can find an Immortal Treasure II ready to unbox in the Armory, and you can earn more of these treasures by increasing your Battle Level. Head over to the Battle Pass page for a preview of the new items and custom effects contained in today’s treasure.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
John Guthrie Leaves Valve?
Dawn of War III Free Content Next Week
Diablo III Introducing Challenge Rifts
Dota 2: Immortal Treasure II
It Came from E3 2017, Part 9
Evening Patches
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Warcraft III and Diablo II Remaster Plans?
IO Interactive Goes Indie; Owns Hitman
Agony Delayed; New Trailer
Dungeons 3 Trailer
It Came from E3 2017, Part 8
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.