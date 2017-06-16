 
Warcraft III and Diablo II Remaster Plans?

[Jun 16, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 17 Comments

Blizzard now lists a new job opening for a Lead Software Engineer for an "unannounced project" at their Irvine office. This is pretty generic, but according to Blizzplanet a previous version of the listing seemed to reveal plans to remaster Diablo II and Warcraft III. This wouldn't be a shock, since Blizzard recently announced plans to remaster the original StarCraft as well. We cannot find any cached previous version of the post, but we consider Blizzplanet a reliable source, and don't have reason to doubt their contention that this is was originally part of the description:

Compelling stories. Intense multiplayer. Endless replayability. Qualities that made StarCraft, Warcraft III, and Diablo II the titans of their day. Evolving operating systems, hardware, and online services have made them more difficult to be experienced by their loyal followers or reaching a new generation.

We’re restoring them to glory, and we need your engineering talents, your passion, and your ability to get tough jobs done.

If you like wearing many hats, know small teams are the most effective, and look forward to challenges that will create millions of new adventures for our players, we would love to hear from you.

