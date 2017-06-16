Warcraft III and Diablo II Remaster Plans?

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Blizzard now lists a new job opening for a Lead Software Engineer for an "unannounced project" at their Irvine office. This is pretty generic, but according to Blizzplanet a previous version of the listing seemed to reveal plans to remaster Diablo II and Warcraft III. This wouldn't be a shock, since Blizzard recently announced plans to remaster the original StarCraft as well. We cannot find any cached previous version of the post, but we consider Blizzplanet a reliable source, and don't have reason to doubt their contention that this is was originally part of the description:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 June 2017, 19:08.
Chatbear Announcements.