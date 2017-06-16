Warcraft III and Diablo II Remaster Plans?

Compelling stories. Intense multiplayer. Endless replayability. Qualities that made StarCraft, Warcraft III, and Diablo II the titans of their day. Evolving operating systems, hardware, and online services have made them more difficult to be experienced by their loyal followers or reaching a new generation.



We’re restoring them to glory, and we need your engineering talents, your passion, and your ability to get tough jobs done.



If you like wearing many hats, know small teams are the most effective, and look forward to challenges that will create millions of new adventures for our players, we would love to hear from you.