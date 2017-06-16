IO Interactive Goes Indie; Owns Hitman

IO Interactive gives a little clarity about the near future of their studio,
which was thrown into a state of uncertainty by
Square Enix's recent
announcement
that the developer was being put up for sale. Now
IO announces
they are once
again an independent studio, and own the rights to their Hitman
franchise. Here's word:
We’re very excited to share this message from the
Io-Interactive CEO, Hakan Abrak:
In its 19 years of history, Io-Interactive has brought you original and exciting
entertainment; from Mini Ninjas and Freedom Fighters to gaming’s most notorious
criminals Kane & Lynch and of course our beloved Agent 47. With our latest game,
we have not only transformed Hitman, but also moved our entire studio into the
AAA digital era. Our live product has disrupted the video game business and has
received recognition and praise from press, community and our fans.
There are many tales of hope, dreams, hardship and joy within these walls. We
have never strived for the expected or predictable. Instead, we are always in
pursuit for what feels original and real. Our passion and determination has
never been greater and so that is why we have decided it is not the time to stop
as we have many more exciting and original tales to tell.
Therefore I am proud to announce today that IOI is now officially an independent
studio. We have successfully concluded our negotiations with Square Enix and
have agreed to a management buyout. Crucially, we will keep all of the rights to
the Hitman IP.
This is a watershed moment for IOI. As of today, we have complete control over
the direction for our studio and the Hitman IP – we’re about to forge our own
future and it’s incredibly exciting. We are now open to opportunities with
future collaborators and partners to help strengthen us as a studio and ensure
that we can produce the best games possible for our community.
I would like to say a big and sincere thank you to all of our players,
community, friends in the media and everyone else connected to the studio for
the messages of support that we have received in the last few weeks. I would
also like to thank Square Enix; it has been a great family to be a part of and
we are proud of what we have achieved together in the last eight years. IOI
started as an independent studio and we will now return to those roots with an
extremely passionate and talented team.
We are counting on the continued support of all our players; simply by having
fun with everything we’ve released so far for HITMAN – and we want to encourage
more of you to try our game. We have more details to come on our plans for that
next week.
Thank you.
Hakan,
Io-Independent