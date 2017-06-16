 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Agony Delayed; New Trailer

[Jun 16, 2017, 09:39 am ET] - 4 Comments

Floating Forest trailer from Agony shows off some gameplay from this first-person, survival/horror game set in Hell, which turns out to the a heck of a strange environment. They warn right off the bat that some of the violent footage will be disturbing, and in case it isn't, they've also included flashing images to further bother people. On the other hand, the video contains some full frontal nudity, so you can balance the demonic dismemberment with glimpses of demonic boobies. They are also holding a Kickstarter vote for the game's cover art for those who still buy boxed versions of games (the post says this would conclude June 11th, but we're told voting is still open). We don't recall an official release date for this game, but whatever it was it's been delayed by "several months" to some other unspecified date. Steam currently lists it as due in 2017, and when we inquired about this, we were told they are currently targeting Q4. Here's word, which, like all good delay announcements, focuses on the good news:

Due to the fact that Agony will be released in a boxed version, all game content has to be submitted much earlier, than in a case of only digital version. (Sending marketing materials to stores, creating thousands of physical boxes, and many other changes in the game itself, which must meet the additional requirements of the box version). As a result, we decided to postpone Agony's release for several months.

This will also give us extra time to polish and expand the game. We decided to take advantage of this opportunity and give Agony fans something they fought during the Kickstarter campaign and what was unfortunately not financed - more playable characters! Many of You have asked for it, so expect something amazing and hot in this respect!

We have also added a number of different endings to the game, which will be an award for the most hardcore players, who will take their time to find all of the secrets, hiding in the shadows of hell. It is also worth mentioning that all seven endings joins together, and creates one complete story!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Warcraft III and Diablo II Remaster Plans?
IO Interactive Goes Indie; Owns Hitman
Agony Delayed; New Trailer
Dungeons 3 Trailer
It Came from E3 2017, Part 8
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Dying Light's Year+ Free DLC Deluge
Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Released
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Released
Pathfinder Adventures Released
Gorescript Released
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV STEAM EDITION
Vidar, Vidi, Vici
Play Killing Floor 2 for Free 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.