Agony Delayed; New Trailer

Floating Forest trailer from Agony shows off some gameplay from this first-person, survival/horror game set in Hell, which turns out to the a heck of a strange environment. They warn right off the bat that some of the violent footage will be disturbing, and in case it isn't, they've also included flashing images to further bother people. On the other hand, the video contains some full frontal nudity, so you can balance the demonic dismemberment with glimpses of demonic boobies. They are also holding a Kickstarter vote for the game's cover art for those who still buy boxed versions of games (the post says this would conclude June 11th, but we're told voting is still open). We don't recall an official release date for this game, but whatever it was it's been delayed by "several months" to some other unspecified date. Steam currently lists it as due in 2017, and when we inquired about this, we were told they are currently targeting Q4. Here's word, which, like all good delay announcements, focuses on the good news:
