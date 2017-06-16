Out of the Blue

 
[Jun 16, 2017, 09:38 am ET] - 17 Comments

Happy birthday to my better half (or more, if we were talking real percentages), MrsBlue. She turns 29 today, so please don't bring up our recent 20th wedding anniversary, or I'll have to turn myself into the authorities.

Birthday Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Monkey Go Happy Cabin Escape.
Science: Hacking the human lifespan.
Worm regenerates into two-headed creature in ISS study. Thanks j.c.f.
Media: NICEST Car Horn Ever: DIY.
Old man jamming out to Metallica.
Parrot Attacks Mormon Missionaries.
Follow-up: Report reveals years of suffering, death from therapies for “chronic Lyme.”

