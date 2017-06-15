 
Dying Light's Year+ Free DLC Deluge

[Jun 15, 2017, 7:53 pm ET] - 6 Comments

Techland announces plans to support Dying Light with the release than no fewer than 10 free DLC packs a span of 12 months that will begin later this year. There is actually an 11th free pack in the plan, but this will come before the clock starts on this one-year plan. As they explain it, "The first new content for Dying Light - labelled Content Drop #0 - will launch for free in the coming weeks with the focus on new enemies. This Drop #0 is a taste of the new things coming to the game, before the '10 free DLCs in 12 months' campaign fully launches later this year." Here is further word from the developer on the plan:

Almost three years after the original Dying Light was released, about half a million people still play the game every week. In the very first months on the market in 2015, the weekly numbers were around 700 000. This shows that our community is still huge, active, and craving for more. Not a single day passes without requests for new weapons, outfits, and quests. In the face of such enthusiasm and engagement, we cannot keep quiet. Today I’m happy to announce Techland’s continuous support for Dying Light.

Original content is already in the works and our fans can expect to face new challenging enemies, master new gameplay mechanics, solve more Harran mysteries, and even explore never-seen-before locations. This translates to ten pieces of DLC in the first twelve months of our continuous support - available free for all players, across all platforms.

Continuous support means also more updates, gameplay tweaks, and community events. As we firmly believe in active collaboration between the design team and players, we hope this announcement will encourage our fans to share their thoughts, stories, and ideas about how we can improve their experience even more.

As always we are all ears,
Paweł Marchewka,
Techland CEO

