Dying Light's Year+ Free DLC Deluge

Techland announces plans to support Dying Light with the release than no fewer than 10 free DLC packs a span of 12 months that will begin later this year. There is actually an 11th free pack in the plan, but this will come before the clock starts on this one-year plan. As they explain it, "The first new content for Dying Light - labelled Content Drop #0 - will launch for free in the coming weeks with the focus on new enemies. This Drop #0 is a taste of the new things coming to the game, before the '10 free DLCs in 12 months' campaign fully launches later this year." Here is further word from the developer on the plan:
