Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Released

Focus Home Interactive offers this launch trailer which does double duty, celebrating the releases of both Pro Cycling Manager 2017 for Windows, and Tour de France 2017 for consoles. Steam News announces the availability of Pro Cycling Manager 2017 for Windows, saying, "Become the manager of a professional cycling team and compete against today's best riders in over 200 races (500+ stages) across the world, including iconic races such as La Vuelta and the iconic Tour de France." Here's more:
