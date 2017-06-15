Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Released

YOUR TEAM, YOUR STRATEGY, YOUR VICTORIES

Become the manager of a professional cycling team and compete against today's best riders in over 200 races (500+ stages) across the world, including iconic races such as La Vuelta and the iconic Tour de France.



The most important decisions are in your hands. From rider scouting and recruitment, staff hiring, contract negotiations, and sponsor management, make the right calls to secure the win! Every stage counts, and even during the races, the strategies and choices are up to you! Play solo or multiplayer online up to 16 players, and dominate the competition in leagues and clans.



KEY FEATURES

Increased realism: race rhythm, riders’ pace, stamina and training management, enhanced IA…

Organize your team in a train formation at any point during the race, to protect your riders and prepare as you approach key areas.

Improved progression system in Pro Cyclist mode: fulfill the objectives set by your manager to improve and progress within your team and beyond!

Form clans and join members of the community to chat, organize competitions and compare results.