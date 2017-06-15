 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Released

[Jun 15, 2017, 7:53 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Focus Home Interactive offers this launch trailer which does double duty, celebrating the releases of both Pro Cycling Manager 2017 for Windows, and Tour de France 2017 for consoles. Steam News announces the availability of Pro Cycling Manager 2017 for Windows, saying, "Become the manager of a professional cycling team and compete against today's best riders in over 200 races (500+ stages) across the world, including iconic races such as La Vuelta and the iconic Tour de France." Here's more:

YOUR TEAM, YOUR STRATEGY, YOUR VICTORIES
Become the manager of a professional cycling team and compete against today's best riders in over 200 races (500+ stages) across the world, including iconic races such as La Vuelta and the iconic Tour de France.

The most important decisions are in your hands. From rider scouting and recruitment, staff hiring, contract negotiations, and sponsor management, make the right calls to secure the win! Every stage counts, and even during the races, the strategies and choices are up to you! Play solo or multiplayer online up to 16 players, and dominate the competition in leagues and clans.

KEY FEATURES

  • Increased realism: race rhythm, riders’ pace, stamina and training management, enhanced IA…
  • Organize your team in a train formation at any point during the race, to protect your riders and prepare as you approach key areas.
  • Improved progression system in Pro Cyclist mode: fulfill the objectives set by your manager to improve and progress within your team and beyond!
  • Form clans and join members of the community to chat, organize competitions and compare results.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Dying Light's Year+ Free DLC Deluge
Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Released
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Released
Pathfinder Adventures Released
Gorescript Released
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV STEAM EDITION
Vidar, Vidi, Vici
Play Killing Floor 2 for Free
It Came from E3 2017, Part 7
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.