Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Released

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles, the unprecedented collection from Activision that includes eight of the most beloved Zombies maps from previous Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, is available now together in one package on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC. The fully remastered maps, featuring thrilling Zombies origins stories, have been enhanced with stunning visuals, enhanced audio and new gameplay for current console generations.



The eight maps in Zombies Chronicles are:

From Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten (Abandoned Bunker), Verruckt (Wittenau Sanitorium) and Shi No Numa (Jungle Swamp)

From Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten (Theater of the Dead), Ascension (Soviet Cosmodrome), Shangri-la (Exotic Jungle Shrine) and Moon (Lunar Base)

From Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Origins (WWI France)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles takes players through the beginnings of the original Zombies saga remastered in true HD. It features the classic characters that fans have come to know and love, as well as the deep storylines that have made Zombies so popular. The collection adds vibrant current-generation visuals, enhanced lighting, revamped character models and environments, and updated AI and audio systems. Zombies Chronicles also lets players use custom weapons, including current weaponry featured in Black Ops III that wasn’t featured in the original maps.