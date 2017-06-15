 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Released

[Jun 15, 2017, 7:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Activision announces Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles has shambled out, and is now available for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. This is an updated collection of the maps from past games that infected so many with zombie fever. This add-on requires Call of Duty: Black Ops III to play, and this FAQ attempts to anticipate any questions you may have. Here's a recent gameplay trailer, and here's word:

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles, the unprecedented collection from Activision that includes eight of the most beloved Zombies maps from previous Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games, is available now together in one package on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and PC. The fully remastered maps, featuring thrilling Zombies origins stories, have been enhanced with stunning visuals, enhanced audio and new gameplay for current console generations.

The eight maps in Zombies Chronicles are:

  • From Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten (Abandoned Bunker), Verruckt (Wittenau Sanitorium) and Shi No Numa (Jungle Swamp)
  • From Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten (Theater of the Dead), Ascension (Soviet Cosmodrome), Shangri-la (Exotic Jungle Shrine) and Moon (Lunar Base)
  • From Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Origins (WWI France)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles takes players through the beginnings of the original Zombies saga remastered in true HD. It features the classic characters that fans have come to know and love, as well as the deep storylines that have made Zombies so popular. The collection adds vibrant current-generation visuals, enhanced lighting, revamped character models and environments, and updated AI and audio systems. Zombies Chronicles also lets players use custom weapons, including current weaponry featured in Black Ops III that wasn’t featured in the original maps.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Dying Light's Year+ Free DLC Deluge
Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Released
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Released
Pathfinder Adventures Released
Gorescript Released
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV STEAM EDITION
Vidar, Vidi, Vici
Play Killing Floor 2 for Free
It Came from E3 2017, Part 7
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.