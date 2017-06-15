Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Released

Activision announces Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles has
shambled out, and is now available for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
This is an updated collection of the maps from past games that infected so many
with zombie fever. This add-on requires
Call of Duty: Black Ops III to play, and
this FAQ attempts to anticipate any questions you may have. Here's
a recent gameplay
trailer, and here's word:
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies
Chronicles, the unprecedented collection from Activision that includes eight of
the most beloved Zombies maps from previous Treyarch-developed Call of Duty
games, is available now together in one package on PlayStation®4, Xbox One and
PC. The fully remastered maps, featuring thrilling Zombies origins stories, have
been enhanced with stunning visuals, enhanced audio and new gameplay for current
console generations.
The eight maps in Zombies Chronicles are:
From Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten
(Abandoned Bunker), Verruckt (Wittenau Sanitorium) and Shi No Numa (Jungle
Swamp)
From Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten
(Theater of the Dead), Ascension (Soviet Cosmodrome), Shangri-la (Exotic
Jungle Shrine) and Moon (Lunar Base)
From Call of Duty: Black Ops II: Origins (WWI
France)
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles takes players through the
beginnings of the original Zombies saga remastered in true HD. It features the
classic characters that fans have come to know and love, as well as the deep
storylines that have made Zombies so popular. The collection adds vibrant
current-generation visuals, enhanced lighting, revamped character models and
environments, and updated AI and audio systems. Zombies Chronicles also lets
players use custom weapons, including current weaponry featured in Black Ops III
that wasn’t featured in the original maps.