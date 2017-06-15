 
Pathfinder Adventures Released

[Jun 15, 2017, 7:52 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam News announces the release of Pathfinder Adventures, a virtual card game for Windows and macOS based on the tabletop Pathfinder Adventure Card Game. Here's word on the release, which is 25% off for the coming week:

Pathfinder Adventures translates the best-selling Pathfinder Adventure Card Game into an entirely new breed of digital card game, where players adventure collaboratively to battle monsters and villains, and acquire new feats, items, weapons, and allies.

