Pathfinder Adventures Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam News announces the release of Pathfinder Adventures, a virtual card game for Windows and macOS based on the tabletop Pathfinder Adventure Card Game. Here's word on the release, which is 25% off for the coming week:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 15 June 2017, 21:51.
Chatbear Announcements.