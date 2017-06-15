 
Gorescript Released

[Jun 15, 2017, 7:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers Gorescript, a Windows first-person shooter with a Spartan voxel look and fast-paced throwback gameplay. The launch trailer shows how that all works, and the Indie DB has downloads of a per-alpha version that serves as a demo of sorts. Here's word:

Gorescript is a classic first person shooter game, inspired by the great old classic FPS games that defined the genre. Fight your way through 18 handcrafted levels of frantic action paced gameplay, from easy to hardcore levels of difficulty.

Features:

  • 18 hand crafted levels (2.5D)
  • Levels can be finished with or without jumps (Jumps available only when you find the Anti-Grav Boots)
  • 6 weapons (5 ranged, 1 melee)
  • 5 difficulty levels, Permadeath and Blackout modes
  • Global leaderboard rankings according to your total performance
  • Secrets are not optional but necessary to upgrade your armory

Do you have what it takes to beat the game? Give a shot to our free demo that you can find on our website. Gorescript was created by a single person in a custom game engine built from scratch as an ode to the great old first person shooters with an emphasis on frantic paced action gameplay.

